Steele: Teacups from yesteryear

Just for another bit of news for everyone: From what I have been seeing going out the door with customers lately at the CR Rustics Antique Shop, 108 E. Fifth St., the shop has a beauftiful variety. It is a lot of fun to see what people are buying and collecting nowadays. I guess I would say that primitives and furniture are high on their lists of wants, as well as many small items in glassware and utensils for the kitchen, small pieces of furniture that they may want to paint to match their own home and a big variety of items to decorate their homes with. It is so rewarding to be in the shop when someone reaches for a special item and then they tell you why they want to buy it — a story of maybe missing out on getting something from a family member or maybe just because an aunt or a grandmother had one just like this or even that they fell in love with something grandma had but don’t know what happened to it and now found one just like it in the shop! All of these stories and many others are very rewarding for us who are in the business of replacing some of those items you remember as a child!