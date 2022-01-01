Steele: Teacups from yesteryear

Sometimes it takes me a bit of searching and a bit of reminiscing before I come up with a subject for my Trash and Treasures column each week. I may be able to just walk into my office and see something lying around, and it pops up to tell me to write an article about that subject. Other weeks are a totally different story — it may take a few rather desperate moments before I come up with another subject which I think would be interesting for most of us. This week, I am going to talk a bit about fancy decorated vintage or newer cups and saucers, which may have been used at a bridge club or tea party or just a visit between friends. Whatever the case may be, the teacup itself can tell a story.
When we stop and truly think about it for a spell, I am sure many international decisions have been made while sipping a cup of hot tea. There are so many different kinds of teas in our world today and even way back when countries were merging into one, when towns were becoming large cities, when a friend just stopped by to visit a neighbor and maybe even to enjoy a homemade goodie or two. Yes, a cup of tea goes great with homemade cookies or a cupcake or a croissant, but can also stand alone on a wintry afternoon. Also, a cup of hot tea tastes good when we may not be feeling quite as perky as we should, and can give us a bit of energy and contribute to the conversation no matter who may be in the room.
Hence, fancy cups and saucers have always been made for a spot of tea no matter where you may be in this world. A good cup of hot tea tastes even better in a beautiful porcelain cup that has been hand painted and fired for a certain occasion. And, that occasion may just be a simple get-together with a friend or a few people who are playing bridge, or maybe even people who are making very important decisions about our city or country or the world, as far as that goes.
That same cup of tea may be for a friend who is ill and may perk them up and make them feel better. Make mine with a bit of sugar, please — others may say without — or even a bit of cream. However you may like your cup of tea, it always tastes better in a pretty mug or cup and on saucer. If you are out ice fishing, a hot bit of tea right out of the thermos may be the way to warm yourself. If an unexpected visitor drops in and you are in a bit of a rush but, we almost always make time for a quick cup of good brewed tea! The aroma even seems to warm the soul, the taste seems to calm whatever may be on our minds these days, and even better yet, a cold or the flu bug even lessens when we have a good cup of hot tea!
Many times we will find cup and saucer collectors who have some great collections, or maybe a small family might only have one or two nice teacups — but it doesn’t matter how many we have, it just makes our one cup of tea with a friend taste even better. I have noted through the years when we held bridge clubs or parties where someone would come to your home and sell decorative items or household gadgets.
Through the years of my collecting and doing my antique appraising, I almost always see teacups and saucers in china hutches or even on racks hung on the wall where the cups could be reached quite easily and often.
We don’t entertain quite the same way as we did 50 years ago; now it is mostly disposable paper cups or plastic foam, and it seems like a society has a “throw-away” mentality. I do realize that people are on the go continually and it is quicker and faster to grab something, drink it and throw it away when you are traveling, but, I still enjoy my cup of coffee in the mornings in one of my Franciscan Desert Rose cups (even though I have lots of other coffee mugs in my cupboards). I still say coffee or tea tastes better in a nice cup and saucer than it does out of a paper cup.
But, I need to remember that this old lady isn’t in as big of hurry as our younger generations are today. I have the time to enjoy my cup of coffee or tea or cocoa in my Franciscan Desert Rose cups each morning or evening! I am one of the lucky ones as I don’t have to run off to an office any longer or off to a job on the road somewhere. But when you do have time to drink a leisurely cup of tea or coffee, take a bit of extra time and enjoy it from a pretty cup and saucer — I guarantee it will taste even better.
I am sure some of you who are reading my article today in the Sunday’s Telegraph will be reminded of their mother or grandmother’s collection of fancy teacups and saucers, maybe in her china hutch or maybe on a rack with hooks for the cups to hang from and the saucers just above them.
Just take a moment and look back on your grandmother’s home or a favorite aunt who you may have visited many times, or maybe even a good friend who you may have visited on a regular basis. Many had collections in their beautiful hutches in the dining room or maybe even a small table and chair set in the parlor or maybe just a favorite overstuffed chair and sofa set where you and a friend would sit and talk over a nice hot cup of tea and a cookie.
I remember my mother got a few beautiful cups and saucers with green stamps, and she would hang them in her maple Ethan Allen hutch in the dining room.
Funny how so many of my Trash and Treasures columns bring back so many memories of my own childhood and growing up days. My mother was not a big collector on any one thing, but if she loved something in particular, then she would have a few things around her home to make it feel warmer and welcoming for sure.
I remember when I visited my great-aunts and uncles in the Cozad area way back when. They would always have homemade cookies and coffee or tea for whoever might stop by. We were always guaranteed a small basket of whatever they had just baked to take home with us after our visit.
Funny how so many things just seem to pop up when I am writing my column for the paper. Good memories — warm memories.
Just for another bit of news for everyone: From what I have been seeing going out the door with customers lately at the CR Rustics Antique Shop, 108 E. Fifth St., the shop has a beauftiful variety. It is a lot of fun to see what people are buying and collecting nowadays. I guess I would say that primitives and furniture are high on their lists of wants, as well as many small items in glassware and utensils for the kitchen, small pieces of furniture that they may want to paint to match their own home and a big variety of items to decorate their homes with. It is so rewarding to be in the shop when someone reaches for a special item and then they tell you why they want to buy it — a story of maybe missing out on getting something from a family member or maybe just because an aunt or a grandmother had one just like this or even that they fell in love with something grandma had but don’t know what happened to it and now found one just like it in the shop! All of these stories and many others are very rewarding for us who are in the business of replacing some of those items you remember as a child!
A walk through an antique shop is definitely a fun trip — you never know what you may find, whether it’s a memory from yesterday or a token of appreciation that got lost or maybe an item that reminds you of a special place and a special time.
When you find something in the antique shop, please tell Rob and Corey that Judy sent you.