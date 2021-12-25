Steele: The meaning of handmade

Back to happier times and memorable holiday get-to-gathers: We can all look back and remember some pretty awesome and special Christmas gifts under our trees. Most of us must have been pretty good little boys and girls because I sure do remember some truly fun and exciting presents under the tree. My dad worked very hard throughout the year to put money aside maybe (if the weather held) for a trip to California to see his parents and brothers/sisters and families. And sometimes, he would even squeeze in a trip to Disneyland. I only remember the Disneyland trips twice, but when we stayed with my grandparents (his folks) I could look at all of the beautiful Desert Rose dinnerware sweet grandma had all along the top of her cupboards. I fell in love with those dishes, and when I got married, I asked for those patterned dishes as well. We got a great start in them a little later down the road. And, every Christmas after that, I loved receiving additional pieces to the set. I think I already rambled about these dishes in an earlier column (many times in fact, sorry) but, they are still and always will be very special to me.

This time of year, though, does seem to bring out a lot of memories for all of us. Some so very awesome, and maybe a few not as much. But one thing about it, those memories make up our lives and homes and hand-me-downs and all the rest. Our New Year is just around the corner and it is always an exciting time to see what great and happy moments we will have brought into our lives — and prayers for all our sweet dreams to appear. I truly believe that we will find a cure for this horrid COVID-19, and I pray it will be fast. I truly believe that what we really want in our lives, we will all be able to find our dreams and hang on to them. I pray that we will be able to pass down even more wonderful memories to our families and continue the journey that many of us have started. This time of year I always try to go around to all of the cemeteries in my area — as I have loved ones in each one — and place silk poinsettias on each family/friend’s grave. What a beautiful sight to see — so many gorgeous flowers and poinsettias setting on so many gravesites. The Fort McPherson Military grave sites are an amazing sight. Please make time to travel down to the Maxwell area and go south. I was raised in that area and a bit further west — so it really feels like home for me when I make my rounds. The Fort is beautiful all the time, but especially for the Christmas holiday as well as Memorial Day, of course.