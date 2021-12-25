Steele: The meaning of handmade

Sometimes throughout our life, we run across something that really takes ahold of our heart, and just never lets go! A dear friend of mine gave me a beautiful set of handmade and embroidered tea towels several years ago, and I always have one or two on display in my kitchen. However, I have chosen not to use them but enjoy them as decor in my kitchen. But for a few special occasions, I have used them very carefully and then laundered them and pressed them, and put them back safely into my drawer except for one or two for decoration, always.
This week, my photo shows just three from a set of six I had found at an estate sale one day. I decided it was time to take them to the shop to see if anyone else remembers these beauties and may want them as a gift or such. Written on each towel in hand embroidery is as follows: “Homemade with Love,” “Jam Packed with Love,” “Well Preserved,” “Ice Cold Lemonade,” ”In a Pickle,” and the last one says “Grown in the U.S.A.” Which, pretty much says it all regarding the home canning process and what it meant to the person who made these fun and cute old fashioned tea towels.
I think sometimes we get in such a hurry in our lives that we truly do forget to slow down and enjoy our surroundings and our families. I do agree with most of you, however, that finding the time to do it with so much going on now a days with the virus and just plain being “on the go” continually with school activities and jobs or work and families in general, finding that “time” that I am talking about can be very difficult, indeed!
I am truly hoping that this holiday season is taking precedence and will let families lay back and take it easy for a short time after Christmas and before the New Year — finding and scheduling that time for yourself and your family seems almost impossible at times. But we do the best we can, and I pray that our children, grandchildren and now my great-grandchildren will remember these holidays we are together and that they will continue to do it with their families as they grow older and marry and have more children. Life is a circle, indeed. And sometimes, we just need to know how to run on that “wheel” while it is turning so fast!
Sometimes I look at my kids and grandkids and I truly do not know how they keep up with it. This old grandma is totally worn out lately and is just trying to keep up the best way I know how. I love the holiday seasons — many years ago I remember making homemade cookies and freezing them in containers for gifts during the holidays — more than 70 dozen, one year. I truly loved to cook and bake back then, and now I run through the drive thru and grab a bite to take home so I don’t have to cook — either that or it will be an egg sandwich on toast again tonight (With mustard, of course, and maybe a bit of mayo if I feel extravagant at the moment).
But seriously, I do love this holiday season — our little ones are so excited and they know that Santa will be coming to their house very soon. And even us “golden oldies” have a wish for all our families to be safe and warm and get what they want or need this holiday season. This time of year sets a precedence to a certain extent as to what our next few months in the New Year will be bringing for each of us to handle. And I definitely pray for good health and good cheer for everyone. But with the COVID-19 scene, we see many directions it could be going. However, with prayers and hard work, I still say we can beat this and pray it will never happen again, to anyone.
Back to happier times and memorable holiday get-to-gathers: We can all look back and remember some pretty awesome and special Christmas gifts under our trees. Most of us must have been pretty good little boys and girls because I sure do remember some truly fun and exciting presents under the tree. My dad worked very hard throughout the year to put money aside maybe (if the weather held) for a trip to California to see his parents and brothers/sisters and families. And sometimes, he would even squeeze in a trip to Disneyland. I only remember the Disneyland trips twice, but when we stayed with my grandparents (his folks) I could look at all of the beautiful Desert Rose dinnerware sweet grandma had all along the top of her cupboards. I fell in love with those dishes, and when I got married, I asked for those patterned dishes as well. We got a great start in them a little later down the road. And, every Christmas after that, I loved receiving additional pieces to the set. I think I already rambled about these dishes in an earlier column (many times in fact, sorry) but, they are still and always will be very special to me.
This time of year, though, does seem to bring out a lot of memories for all of us. Some so very awesome, and maybe a few not as much. But one thing about it, those memories make up our lives and homes and hand-me-downs and all the rest. Our New Year is just around the corner and it is always an exciting time to see what great and happy moments we will have brought into our lives — and prayers for all our sweet dreams to appear. I truly believe that we will find a cure for this horrid COVID-19, and I pray it will be fast. I truly believe that what we really want in our lives, we will all be able to find our dreams and hang on to them. I pray that we will be able to pass down even more wonderful memories to our families and continue the journey that many of us have started. This time of year I always try to go around to all of the cemeteries in my area — as I have loved ones in each one — and place silk poinsettias on each family/friend’s grave. What a beautiful sight to see — so many gorgeous flowers and poinsettias setting on so many gravesites. The Fort McPherson Military grave sites are an amazing sight. Please make time to travel down to the Maxwell area and go south. I was raised in that area and a bit further west — so it really feels like home for me when I make my rounds. The Fort is beautiful all the time, but especially for the Christmas holiday as well as Memorial Day, of course.
This time of year our memories come rushing in like a storm and we have to believe that we can “make” the holidays a beautiful time for all. Please take the time this year to take a trip to the Fort, as well as the other cemeteries, and place a silk flower on maybe even just one flowerless grave. Christmas is the story of a birth, of a life starting out fresh and loved. May we all keep that in mind this year as we buy presents for our loved ones, and maybe spend a bit of time remembering those we have lost as well.
Please remember to enjoy every moment of the time around your Christmas Tree this season. Take lots of pictures so you will be able to enjoy it over and over again. Thanks to our new methods of saving our memories, thanks to our awesome cell phones and cameras and thanks to all of those who take the time to take those pictures. Believe me, when you get as old as I am, photos of your families and friends are the best “gifts” any one could ever give to me.
As you are washing those pots and pans from your beautiful Christmas meal, please remember my story of the tea towels today and every holiday season. Better yet, you might want to even make your own set of towels for your next holiday season. I am sure your family would love to have a set under the tree next year or a set from you any time of the year. Somehow, the dishes just dry faster and prettier when you are drying them with a homemade tea towel that someone made for you.
Merry Christmas. I guess when you are reading this, it will be over for another year, but we still have the New Year to celebrate and to ring in the New Year in an appropriate way. Be safe out there, everyone, and please stop in at the CR Rustic Antique Mall downtown North Platte, 108 E. Fifth St., and please tell them “Judy sent me.” Take care and be safe — and always remember that what you buy today may become an antique tomorrow or some day. So take care of what you buy today and maybe it will gain value through the years and be worth even more down the road — either in dollars or love. I hope you have had a beautiful Christmas holiday and will enjoy the New Year just around the corner. Love.