Steele: 'Tis the reason for the season

Sometimes I seem to forget one of the most important reasons why I write my columns each week, and this evening as I am writing it at my vintage ladies oak desk on my computer top, I have a good reminder of why I do what I do. Not just my columns, but also my “What’s It Worth” classes which I have taught for around the same amount of years as I have written my columns (because of the pandemic, they have been cancelled a few times these past couple of years). I feel so connected with so many people who are as interested as I am into antiques and collectibles. The various comments and reminders and the suggestions of certain “subject material” to cover in each article, all of these have been so very helpful with my determining what to write on for the next week and talk about at my classes.

And, of course, the big issue is how much fun I have when I walk the floor at the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte at 108 E. Fifth St., and I get to visit with the customers as they walk in the door and we ask if we can help find what they are looking for. Most people will say they just came in to look around, and a little later on, we see them carrying a package (or loading up a piece of furniture into their vehicle). They found something that caught their eye and they are taking it home with them. And that my friends, for me, is one of the most rewarding moments of all the time and hours and work finding, hauling, cleaning things up, taking it to the shop or our booth. It is such a rewarding time to see something that someone has made or worked so diligently cleaning an item up for selling purposes and making it a prized possession just like it once was so many years ago when grandpa brought home a surprise for grandma on their anniversary or a birthday gift or, “just because he liked it.” Surprise, surprise, surprise. Most important moments in our lives are not just things, but how it came to be and why as well.