Steele: 'Tis the reason for the season

As so many years have gone by and I am sure each time our beautiful holiday seasons come around once again, I try to remember the true reason for the season. Some how, some way, some thing has always reminded us of the true meaning of the holiday season upon us at this present time. And I just want to remind everyone out there who may be reading my column at this time of year that they will truly understand, as I do, how much we need the reason for the season to always be applied to our daily lives in every single way imaginable.
This certain collector’s plate that I have chosen this year is considered to be an “Anniversary Issue … Madonna and Child Collection!” It is called “The Nativity” by Lorenzo Lotto, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., helps to display and sell these beautiful reminders of why we celebrate this time of year. Each plate would tell us on the back what number it was from this limited edition production of 9,900 plates. This plate’s number is 478, and the firing date is 5-21-90 with the initials of the firing master, “MG,” at the very bottom of the back side of this beautiful plate. We also have a copyright name of Heritage House Inc., as well. The 8-inch plate is rimmed in gold plate and the coloring of the painting is such a soft (not loud) painting copy and makes it feel like we can almost touch the plate and be truly reminded of the reason for the season.
This plate was purchased when I was on a buying trip throughout New Mexico several years back, when I just happened to run across a small shop of several antique dealers who were wanting to close out their shop and retire or go their separate ways. It was truly quite an experience, as I am sure I have mentioned so many times throughout these past few years, how I came upon several trailer loads of merchandise and two or three trips back and forth to New Mexico to pick up and bring home many boxes of collectibles and antique items for my next venture (which sometimes turns out to be a definite “adventure” along the way). Being in this antique collecting and selling business that I have been in for over 50 years now definitely brings back many fun and different tales of woe as well as fun and fond memories.
I just think with so much going on in our world today (with politics and illnesses and hardships around the world), we need a true and definite reminder why we are all here on our beautiful Earth today. As we say grace around our Christmas dinner tables, wherever you may be, we must definitely include the reason for the season and how thankful we really are to be in our United States of America. It may be a little or a lot upside down right now, but each century brings about the rights and the wrongs of our world today and yesterday but they will also be resolved, hopefully.
Sometimes I seem to forget one of the most important reasons why I write my columns each week, and this evening as I am writing it at my vintage ladies oak desk on my computer top, I have a good reminder of why I do what I do. Not just my columns, but also my “What’s It Worth” classes which I have taught for around the same amount of years as I have written my columns (because of the pandemic, they have been cancelled a few times these past couple of years). I feel so connected with so many people who are as interested as I am into antiques and collectibles. The various comments and reminders and the suggestions of certain “subject material” to cover in each article, all of these have been so very helpful with my determining what to write on for the next week and talk about at my classes.
And, of course, the big issue is how much fun I have when I walk the floor at the CR Rustics Antique Mall here in North Platte at 108 E. Fifth St., and I get to visit with the customers as they walk in the door and we ask if we can help find what they are looking for. Most people will say they just came in to look around, and a little later on, we see them carrying a package (or loading up a piece of furniture into their vehicle). They found something that caught their eye and they are taking it home with them. And that my friends, for me, is one of the most rewarding moments of all the time and hours and work finding, hauling, cleaning things up, taking it to the shop or our booth. It is such a rewarding time to see something that someone has made or worked so diligently cleaning an item up for selling purposes and making it a prized possession just like it once was so many years ago when grandpa brought home a surprise for grandma on their anniversary or a birthday gift or, “just because he liked it.” Surprise, surprise, surprise. Most important moments in our lives are not just things, but how it came to be and why as well.
As our year starts to close and another year is starting and is brought to life, we need to take the time to look back and just ponder the why, the who, the what and the where in our lives. Believe me, those moments we do look back can be quite a diary, and some we are glad that they are gone and others we are glad that they are moments we want to last forever in our hearts and our minds.
Please remember each day when we wake up that the main reason we were placed here on this Earth is to work hard, love our families, maintain our world and keep it safe from all harm, and protect those who we love so very much. With COVID-19 still around, it may be difficult for some of us to get together like we usually do, but we will make it work some how, some way. And please do me another favor, please do not forget to thank all the people who are working so hard to keep us safe from harm and for those who are not with family at this time of year. Our most important “treasures” are not what we can buy — but what we have within our hearts. Our families are our biggest treasures.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Please be safe out there and do not forget to thank those who have helped to keep our towns running as well as our roads and our highways, and the farmers who work so diligently on growing the food we eat, the truckers who transport our goods mile by mile, and every single person who works to keep our tummies full and our vehicles full of fuel. Just now, looking back through what I have already typed makes me realize even more how many things we take for granted today. Please take time out of your busy schedules to thank whoever has helped you yesterday, today, and who will help you tomorrow. Be safe out there and please have a beautiful and wonderful holiday season.