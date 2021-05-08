Steele: Treasures of a lifetime

As Mother’s Day for 2021 is here for us all to celebrate together, we welcome the holiday as well as high school graduations around our area here in Nebraska. A time for memories to come rushing back to us as well as making more memories to treasure for the rest of our lives. It is truly an amazing time and an emotional time as well. For those parents who are watching their children in their graduation gowns parade across the stage whether it is indoors or outdoors on the football field, these photos of will be embedded into our memories forever and ever.
I do want to wish all the Mothers in the Telegraph area a beautiful day, and year ahead. If you have someone graduating today, please take it from a grandmother and a great-grandma that these memories today will be in your hearts forever and ever. It’s definitely an emotional time, but a rewarding and gratifying time, as well. Most of all, it is one of the most memorable times of our lives whether you are the graduate or the parent or the grandparent or great-grandparent — for sisters and brothers, as well.
After our boys were at their Maxwell High School graduations, we would have a graduation party with several of their friends — combined our space with several other families so we could still enjoy each moment together. Then we would help with an “after graduation” party to keep our loved ones safe and busy. Those who held out the longest with us until early morning hours, whether it was dancing or games, we would take out for breakfast and see daylight before sending them home. Most I am sure were totally exhausted as we were as parents, but relieved that we felt like we may have kept them off the streets with a safe, fun thing to do instead of driving and getting into trouble or an accident late at night. With mission accomplished, we went home and probably cleaned up all the reception debris and went to take a nap. It seems like a million years ago for my boys’ graduations but in reality, 30 years or so for my oldest son — but I still remember those times.
It was an amazing time for each of our children — each would take a different path, each was a bit different than what we as parents may have dreamed for them, but I was one of the lucky ones as I am so proud of both my sons and their directions in life that they have taken. One went into the U.S. Navy and traveled aboard ship for nine years, until his health could no longer handle the service. Then he came home and went to work for the UPRR, and then his health determined his next direction. My younger son learned a trade of roofing barns for the neighbors up in the Tryon area where he started his business and his family, and then returned to North Platte once again to begin a bigger path of building and roofing homes as well as building businesses, etc.
Needless to say — this old mom is very proud of all my sons and their families have accomplished through these past many years. (When I say “all,” I still have a few of their friends who give me hugs whenever and wherever I may see them — which means the world to me.) We pray for our kids and families — they may have ups and downs, but hopefully more ups than downs. Our job as parents is never really done. God keeps us all reined in to the special memories ahead and behind us. We continue to send good vibes to our children and along with many strengths befitting each one. But the one thing we all try do is to give our children the collectibility factor for so many dreams and wants in life and the prayers to help them grow as parents as well as strong people to handle whatever may come their direction.
For each young lady or young man who may be graduating this fine day, I would like to remind them that the time to soar into the unknown is today. Make each day count, make each day memorable in your own way and please do not ever forget to dream along the way. Make it your life, not someone else’s. Live life to the fullest that you possibly can and enjoy/relish each and every single moment of your lives. One of my sons already knows what it is like to be a grandparent (four times over) making me a great-grandma (Thank you!) — and I’m loving every moment of it. I just need to find more energy somedays to enjoy it even more. My other son and wife will enjoy every single moment while their children make a new home for themselves close by and their daughter Baylee will soar with her golfing expertise and college days ahead.
I am so grateful for these moments in my life — and this brings me back to my photo for today’s column. I may have used this same item for an earlier article but I used it in a much different way. This is a Tamalane Collection Hot Air Balloon, a brass colored ornament. I keep it in my little antique showcase to remind me that we all fly in different directions and each of us must make that choice, maybe even more than once in our lives as I have done. But, we have survived, and I am still writing my columns that I love to do each week — for the past almost 30 years, I believe.
When I was going through a change in direction of my life several years ago, a dear cousin of mine asked me to go with her to the Cherry Hills area of Denver to “soar” on a new adventure. Come to find out, the pilot and I were the only ones in the balloon’s basket for this little expedition. When it was over, we all had a glass of champagne and celebrated our flight and safe landing (but a bit rocky setting down in the middle of the street of a little suburban area of homes and families — the wind caught us next to the Rockies and threw us a bit off course). But, believe it or not, this old girl handled it (I think I did, anyway) without losing my train of thought for a safe and fun landing — with a great story to tell friends and family every once in awhile.
And this little adventure has always been one of my favorite stories to tell to my grandkids and great-grandkids — and many friends along the way. I love doing my antique classes. still on Tuesday afternoons at the Good Life on the Bricks patio from 1 to 3:30 p.m. We gather for a lunch and then I start appraising whatever each person has brought me to look at. I love hearing the stories when a certain item may have come from a special family member or maybe someone just picked it up at a yard sale or antique shop. I truly love each story — and I am so appreciative to all the people who have come to my classes through the years.
I have seen so many wonderful items brought in for me to assess and identify as well as research to the best of my ability. (Thanks to my computer and all the info available online as well as asking other antique dealer friends of mine.) I could never do what I try to do without all of those dear friends and family that have helped me along the way as well as keeping me on track. I also thank my friends at the CR Rustic antique mall here in North Platte, just across the street from the Good Life, who have kept me busy with a small booth of my antiques, collectibles and Howard Oil Products.
Now, I want to wish every Mother out there “A Very Happy Mother’s Day” to you all. May God keep our children and their children and their children safe from harm and help guide them through this wonderful life we all have the opportunity to enjoy. Life is what we make it. Life is a wonderful and fascinating world with many “hot air balloon” travels thrown in for a bit of excitement and for stories to tell our younger generations. Thank you for taking the time to read my column today — be safe in your travels and have fun with your dreams. Happy graduation day, everyone