Steele: Treasures of a lifetime

For each young lady or young man who may be graduating this fine day, I would like to remind them that the time to soar into the unknown is today. Make each day count, make each day memorable in your own way and please do not ever forget to dream along the way. Make it your life, not someone else’s. Live life to the fullest that you possibly can and enjoy/relish each and every single moment of your lives. One of my sons already knows what it is like to be a grandparent (four times over) making me a great-grandma (Thank you!) — and I’m loving every moment of it. I just need to find more energy somedays to enjoy it even more. My other son and wife will enjoy every single moment while their children make a new home for themselves close by and their daughter Baylee will soar with her golfing expertise and college days ahead.

I am so grateful for these moments in my life — and this brings me back to my photo for today’s column. I may have used this same item for an earlier article but I used it in a much different way. This is a Tamalane Collection Hot Air Balloon, a brass colored ornament. I keep it in my little antique showcase to remind me that we all fly in different directions and each of us must make that choice, maybe even more than once in our lives as I have done. But, we have survived, and I am still writing my columns that I love to do each week — for the past almost 30 years, I believe.