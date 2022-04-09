Steele: Use your fine china every day

My title this week pretty much speaks for itself — as I am getting older (way too quickly, I might add) I do believe we need to use some of our most favorite items every day. Don’t leave them in the cupboard where nobody can ever see them and enjoy them with you. Get them out and use them for every day fun or at least make them special much more often than you used to do.

We all kept our fine china for elegant dining or for company coming to our homes. We kept it for holidays when the family would gather. Now, with our lifestyles the way they are any more, we had better get those favorite items out of the china hutch and in to our every day world as much as possible.

Besides brightening up our dinner tables, they will also make us smile and enjoy whatever the meal is just that much more. You put a hamburger on a humdrum plate and you won’t see it but if you put that same hamburger on an elegant dining plate, you will feel like you are eating steak every night. I am one of those people that if you have the room, get it out and use whatever you were keeping for Sundays or for when you have company. Don’t wait for those times to come. Use your “pretties” all year round. Naturally, we spruce things up a bit when we celebrate holidays, but we need to do it on a daily basis. I will guarantee that they will put a smile on your face (and your family’s faces also).

Just try it once and you will notice immediately and someone will ask, “What is the special occasion?” And you will be able to immediately reply that just being with your every day family and friends is a special occasion within itself.

If you’ve been reading my columns for the past umpteen years (well over 25 now) you will know how this old girl feels about using your beautiful things on an every day basis. Some days we just need a lift, or maybe we just need a gentle push. And I am sure there are a few of you out there that know immediately what I am talking about.

If the kids have all grown up and gone, then you need to do it for yourselves to just spruce up the day a bit. Even if you are totally alone like myself. I use my Desert Rose dinnerware for breakfasts, lunches and my bigger evening meals. It might just be a grilled cheese sandwich and chips, but I will guarantee that it all looks like a fantastic lunch on a beautiful and favorite plate. My Desert Rose has been around for a very long time — I raised my boys on it, and I use it for myself. I use it when I entertained family and friends at special holidays, but I use it even more now than I ever did. I don’t usually even sit at the dinner table any more, but I still grab my Desert Rose luncheon plate out of the cupboard. For my coffee I use my Desert Rose cups or mugs. And when I have dessert, I put it on my Desert Rose dessert plates.

If you have a baloney and cheese sandwich, put it on your Desert Rose (or whatever you have) plate and you will think it is fine dining in the best of restaurants — well, maybe not quite that much, but it will definitely make your lunch taste better and remind you of fun family times when you all were together.

Most of you already know why I stress my Desert Rose dishes so much: Because I remember my grandmother having them out in California. She had a very small house and a small kitchen, but I still remember her Desert Rose large pieces on the top of her cupboards, displayed like they were diamonds. I always remember that and I do love my similar dishes that she had. She had so many of the larger pieces like the large pitcher and the cookie jar. The pieces that really stand out when you display them in your home. They are big enough to take your eye right to the collection itself almost every time you enter that room.

We all deserve a lift today with the craziness of the world going around us — and when we get back to our homes after a busy day, we may be too tired to fix a great big supper, but I will guarantee that if you put that sandwich on a pretty plate, it will taste even better than you can imagine.

It is such a rush-rush world with getting kids off to practices for sports and other activities, and our summers even get more hectic as the list of “to dos” seem to increase quite readily. But I will guarantee if you can make even one meal a day with family sitting close by, a pretty dinnerware of whatever you like will “jazz up” your meals considerably.

Another uplifting activity is walking through an antique shop. And we have several here in our beautiful town. Naturally, I have to mention the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. It has such a variety of collectibles, antiques, coins, prints, furniture — painted and in original condition — and so much more for everyone’s likes and favorite items. You will see some things you may have never seen before, which really makes it fun too. Sometimes when you walk through a shop like the CR Rustic Antique Mall, you realize that there is a lot more stuff than you have ever imagined that can be collected.

The fun part about the CR Rustic Antique Mall is the inventory changes almost on a daily basis with over at least 40 dealers. Just imagine, you can walk through the shop one day and wait a few days and walk through it again and you will see even more items than you did before.

Since Rob and Corey have come to our fine town here in Nebraska, they have opened my eyes to the fact that painting furniture is “OK.” I never used to think that you should paint furniture unless it was originally painted. But now, the way we decorate our homes is so different than the way we did it years ago that it makes it OK to paint furniture unless it happens to be an immaculate original finish on that particular item, then maybe you would lose some value on it. But we need to make ourselves happy first, then we will make others happy along the way.

It happens to fall into what a lot of people are doing today. They are accommodating or making their homes more comfortable for their families as well as for visitors to their homes. We are in a world today that will accept changes. In fact, if we don’t allow a few changes around us, it can get pretty stagnant very fast.

Being creative today can entail so many different avenues that we have never gone down. It is so cool to see what others come up with. I walk down through the aisles of the shop and see how extraordinarily different a piece of furniture looks like when painted versus what it used to look like. And I will guarantee that painted piece will bring a smile to your face much quicker than it did before when the tough and rough piece was sitting in the garage gathering dust and just plain being in the way.

With spring here, I think we all need a sprucing up a bit. It’s time to do a little gardening, and a whole lot of planting flowers and veggies in our gardens and flower beds. Why not spruce up the inside of your home as well. A freshly painted chair in the kitchen or a beautiful lamp table newly decorated with a stencil.

I am going to try to start my What’s It Worth antique classes again late spring. So, please watch my future columns or the calendar listing in the paper, and I do hope I can see those who helped me start my classes as well as a few newcomers. With your help and information that you will bring to class with the items you bring along for show and tell, I am looking forward to starting the classes again. So, please watch for more info later down the road.

Wishing you all a beautiful spring day and many more to come. Stay well, plant those flowers, plant your garden, but save time for coming to my classes coming soon. And thanks again, I do appreciate my readers. I would not be here if it wasn’t for you. Be safe and we will see you next week.