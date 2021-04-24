Steele: Vintage advertisements of yesteryear

Some of you may recognize my photo this week as it was (and still is) one of my favorite collectible pieces I have ever had the pleasure of finding and adding to my bear collection.
I purchased it from another dealer many many many years ago — scared to say exactly how many. I have written about it before but thought this would be a good time to bring it up again. And it is definitely one of my very special pieces for sure.
When you (meaning me) happen on to something pretty fun to collect, it is very hard to pass it by — especially when I have a collection of Steiff toy bears as well as a few calendars throughout my favorite pieces. I purchased this as it sits — with frame, print and calendar behind glass in a very elegant gold-colored frame. The date on the calendar is “January 1937נAden-Kampfe Mercantile Co., Gothenburg, Nebr.” and “Song of the Bluebird” is title of the print. Many variations of this print were made through the years. The teddy bear under the little girl’s arm reminds me of a Steiff teddy bear, which is very collectible today. A few years later, I found this smaller-sized bamboo art easel (which I cut out when I resized the photo, sorry about that — but it is one of my favs also).
Adelaide Hiebel wrote many books about teddy bears and this one very special little girl. As this sweet little girl was actually blind makes the story even a bit more overwhelming — but she could hear the bluebirds singing their song as she hung tightly onto her beautiful teddy bear.
And as most of you know who have read my column through the years, one of my most favorite collectibles is, of course, the teddy bear. I have so many different versions of stuffed teddy bears — prints, articles, books, etc. So many in fact that most are packed away as I do not have room to display them all. Some day — yes, some day, I hope to have them all displayed at one time in the same room and all the makers/designers/printers will have a great discussion over a cup of hot tea. Well I would like to think so, anyway.
As most of you know, I am presently in a two bedroom apartment — loving where I am, a bit of country and yet only a short drive to town. Something I do so much enjoy because of the closeness with my sons and families. Naturally, they are the actual “treasures” of my life. not all the things I have collected throughout these many years. But, I guess the “things” are also part of my history in many ways.
When one starts looking for something to collect or something to add to another type of collection, it is always fun to combine several different styles of decor or mix and mash it all together. I am afraid I have become the mix masher in so many ways today. I like a little bit of “this” and a whole lot of “that.” I guess I am allowed to do it “my way.” For most collectors I would presume they start out with maybe just a few things of one thing and then they branch out from there. Either way, what a fun time we are having regardless of how it was done.
I am very excited about my “What’s It Worth” antique classes on every Tuesday afternoon at the Good Life on the Bricks in downtown North Platte. People are welcome to come and go as they must do because of other appointments and errands, but I so enjoy seeing many of you who have followed my classes for several years and then the world got busy. Many of you are stopping by to say, “Hi” and it is so good to see everyone once again. Please come when you can and time allows. We start around 1:30 p.m. but you are welcome to come earlier and eat first or eat during the class or even after class. Whichever works better for your schedule. The classes are arranged around your needs and schedules as much as I can. (I even order early and take my lunch home with me later after the class.)
And you are just across the street from the antique mall, CR Rustic. Many of us have a booth in there and we are so excited to be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. There are so many other wonderful and fun stores here in North Platte, as well.
I also want everyone to be reminded of the other great antique shops in our neighborhood — Grandma’s Memories on East Fourth, as well as A to Z Books just down one block from us on West Fourth Street. Then we have Steele’s Antique Depot at the old firehouse. And don’t miss the Grain Bin Antiques south of town on Old Highway 83.
We all work together to send you to all the shops when you have time or the next time you are in town. The inventory of these shops changes all the time because of the traffic through our fine town. And we are excited about the downtown lights and new things brewing to improve our shopping in our area.
If you are concerned about whether the antique class will be held on a certain Tuesday, please give me a call at 308-530-4572. I just found out that the restaurant will be closed this coming week for updating purposes — so please notify anyone that you may think of that would have come otherwise. I will try to be at the CR Rustic Antique Mall for questions during the regular scheduled hours of my classes. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for you. But hope to see you the following week at the regularly scheduled day and time. Any questions, call me.
As the weather starts warming up, we will be seeing more and more yard or garage sales on weekends — all of us are looking forward to this time for sure. With so much other “stuff” going on in our world, it will be fun to get out and hunt for items to add to our collections and just plain fun to get out and “go” again.
Please take the time to look through your homes and find something you want to know more about. Find out when it was made or why, and why someone owned it is fun to research so you can pass the information on down to your family members. It seems we are more likely to keep something if we know more about it — the age, where it was made, why, what was it used for, etc. Through the years of doing my classes, I have discovered so much fun information about what someone has brought to class. It is fun to see what others have brought as well — please put my classes on your calendar and I do hope to see you soon.
I would like to think that the next treasure you may find could be at the very next antique shop — you may find that cup and saucer you just broke taking it out of the hutch or you may find that extra special piece of jewelry that you were wanting to wear to the next party. Or maybe you were able to identify your pattern of glassware so you can look much easier online or other shops. Or maybe you can pass some information on to your friends when they have a question about their antique or collectible. This is why I do my classes — to make everyone more aware of what they have and how to enjoy it even more when you know a bit of history about it. Asking questions now may keep us from making a mistake with our treasures when we do need to size down, for any reason. Wishing you all a beautiful week ahead.