Steele: Vintage advertisements of yesteryear

I would like to think that the next treasure you may find could be at the very next antique shop — you may find that cup and saucer you just broke taking it out of the hutch or you may find that extra special piece of jewelry that you were wanting to wear to the next party. Or maybe you were able to identify your pattern of glassware so you can look much easier online or other shops. Or maybe you can pass some information on to your friends when they have a question about their antique or collectible. This is why I do my classes — to make everyone more aware of what they have and how to enjoy it even more when you know a bit of history about it. Asking questions now may keep us from making a mistake with our treasures when we do need to size down, for any reason. Wishing you all a beautiful week ahead.