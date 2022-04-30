Steele: Vintage becomes a lifestyle

I am sure I have written about this maple dry sink, but sometimes I like to be able to comment a bit more on a certain subject area. This dry sink was purchased more than 30 years ago, I believe. Picked it up at an auction and have loved it ever since. These dry sink primitive pieces are getting harder to find it seems like these days. This particular piece is probably from the late 1890s — possibly a bit older than that. Sometimes it is very difficult to know for sure unless you have a history from family who owned the original item. But it is a very solid piece and quite heavy, being maple, actually.

I have put a thick glass top on it so I can display books and the like in the sink part itself. Remember that these would usually have a pump on top with a bucket of water underneath and behind the closed doors. Then the pump would help pull the water from the bucket for washing hands or washing a few dishes, maybe, or for whatever occasion might arise. It would be replaced gradually by a kitchen sink later in years. These were very sturdy pieces and a very necessary item to have in anyone’s home.

As most of you know how heavy maple wood can be, thus you will have a pretty good idea how heavy this piece is. It’s very sturdy and very well built. Sometimes when I buy a piece of furniture or any kind of antique, actually, I wish there was a story that could be told about it. Very seldom do you find an actual story about any antique items — furniture or otherwise — unless the family just happened to write it down and attach it to the back side of the piece or make a story of it and included it in their family’s important papers for future reference. It is always nice to have a story about anything old that we buy today. Our children and grandchildren (or great-grandkids also) would love to hear the story I am sure. Just knowing who may have made an item or where they purchased it or even a bit of info attached to the inside of the door would be an awesome thing to have for future references when passing an item on down to other family members. They might even be a bit more content with keeping these items instead of letting them get away from the family.

You can see in my photo a heavy glass over the “sink” area as I display very old books in the sink. The heavy glass then allows me to set other items on top for more display. Actually, I have several family and friend photos and stories whom I have lost through my lifetime sitting on top. I walk past it every day and it gives me such good memories of each and every person.

To be quite honest, I have not seen very many dry sinks through my antiquing lifetime. They are definitely getting harder to find. This piece was probably made by hand by the owner of a home he was building or furnishing with his own homemade items. This is when I really do wish I had a handwritten letter or some kind of info regarding the actual age as well as where it came from originally. Usually we do not get much info on an item at an auction unless the family has left a letter inside for the origination of a certain piece. (Just a reminder for those who do build their own furniture and give it as gifts or to sell — I think it would be a wonderful idea to leave a letter with each piece someone has built themselves or received from a family member as a gift. It would be so awesome for family down the line to have that info to pass on to the next owners.)

It does have a small drawer off to the left in my photo, for holding the hand soap probably. Please remember that any information you may have about any item from family should be written down and possibly go with a new owner at auction or private sale. It certainly helps to keep the history properly updated on any piece you may have. In fact, starting out as a new couple is a great time to start a log of the things you buy or make yourself. Don’t forget to take photos of each and every thing you make. It is fun to be able to pass on down this kind of information to the next relative or who may buy it at an auction. Food for thought.

Another reminder is to keep a log of your latest larger purchases and where and when you may have purchased them at an auction or a store. It is always nice to have a listing of the age of whatever you have in your homes today. Some day, the newer items you now have will become collectible as well. And some pieces may increase in value if there weren’t a lot of them made. Rare items will increase more quickly in value than an item made on an assembly line of like pieces. However, no one knows for sure what will become more valuable in later years — but lots of people try to make projections, absolutely. I am sure many of you watch the TV show where they bring in all of the appraisers for many different kinds of items and owners bring collectibles or antiques to be appraised — the “Antique Road Show” is a big hit with most of us collectors for sure.

Remember that dry sinks are kind of hard to come by. I would have to do more research to see which companies made this particular piece of furniture for the home, but it would be fun to do sometime. Maybe I will do more searching in the interim and see what I can come up with. The most fun I have had when researching some pieces is when I find an old catalog which carried many things for the home — such as dry sinks, wardrobes, tables and chairs, dressers, etc. Even the catalogs today have a bit of value, depending on the age and the condition, of course. Condition — that is a very important factor for anything that we collect these days. An item can always be cleaned up or stripped and refinished — but I still like finding things in their original condition so all you have to do is tighten up a hinge on a door or possibly give it a good oiling job to make sure the wood will not crack or dry out and split. That’s very importat for all kinds of furniture, actually.

Visit our newest antique shop in town, CR Rustics at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. Rob and Corey work so very hard keeping it full and interesting to the public and collectors. It will be to your advantage to walk through this shop every few weeks as different things are coming in from the variety of dealers who rent the booths on the ground floor as well as a mezzanine. The variety is amazing — and by having so many different dealers you can just about imagine the wonderful selection they have. Rob and Corey sell a beautiful line of stencils and paints as well as the brushes for all kinds of crafting and art work — painting furniture as well as other items. You will have a fun walk through when you are able to take time to stop by. Please remember that they have street parking on East Fifth Street and they have an actual parking lot on the corner of Jeffers and Fourth streets. Easy in and easy out, even if you are pulling a small trailer.

I hope everyone will have a great spring ahead and the weather will be great for all of us. Enjoy your week and be careful out there, everyone. Please do not forget to visit all our shops here in our great town. Be safe.