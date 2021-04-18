Steele: Vintage medicine tins are great collectibles and antiques

As I wandered through my apartment just a few moments ago (Thursday afternoon) looking for a subject for my column this week, I discovered this cute little medicine tin in my collection of small things I display in my utility room. By using a wooden divided box with a handle, I have put several of my “smalls” into a larger container so I won’t lose them quite as easily. And I think it makes a cute statement up on my laundry room shelf where I can see it everytime I walk into my utility area. And believe me, even just for one person in the household, the clothes still mount up and laundry becomes about an every other day chore which needs to be attended to.
Getting back to my cute little tin this week, it has such amazing graphics and advertising on it for being as “old” as it is. Some of those writings include “Guaranteed by J. K. Brater under the Food and Drugs Act, June 30th, 1906, Serial No. 2740,” “Trial Size tin for 25 cents,” “Asthma Powder blue tin,” “Bronchitis and all diseases of the THROAT and LUNGS which affect the breathing” and “J. K Brater, New York.”
Then on the top of the lid are the total directions of how to use this “medicinal powder.” “Directions: Place a little of the powder on a plate. Light it and inhale the smoke gently fanning with the hand so as to separate it somewhat. Sprinkle more at a time, until the patient feels entirely relieved.”
The fun part about this vintage tin is on one side the explicit directions are well noted: “Not Genuine Without My Signature! … John K. Brater”
Vintage little tins like this one I am writing about today reminds us of how many different medical tins and all other kinds of tins are out there to collect and find and add to your collection. Naturally, that is the fun of the hunt — hunting for our treasures (little or big) is the most fun part of our collecting process. However, each one we find may lead us to yet another fun area of collecting. When I went online a few moments ago to see how many other asthma powder tins by J. K. Brater there may be, I discovered several different sizes. The size of my tin is about 3-inches in length, 1½-inches in height and 1½-inches in width. A similar one online on Worthpoint website was sold for $55. Very interesting!
Anyway, just a bit of more knowledge regarding our vintage tins: Whether they are medicinal for people or animals, various brand names and sizes are definitely on the wish list for many collectors. We receive our meds or prescriptions today in plastic bottles with a removable label on them, usually. But in yesteryear, the tins had graphics and beautiful penmanship or fancy printing on all sides and all sizes.
Naturally, these advertising tins were costly to make and plastic throwaway containers would make more sense. Really? Kind of sad when we think about how we used to treasure the fancy handwriting. Many times a penmanship class was right after noon recess and lunch — and our country schools would teach penmanship to all grades at the same time. The teacher would stand at the blackboard or chalkboard and write in her best handwriting and we would copy the best we could. It was a quiet time and a calming time if I remember correctly. I am still not a very good hand writer but I would like to think I tried my best back then. My mother was a beautiful writer with such memorable penmanship. Funny things we think about nowadays, isn’t it?
When writing my column each week for the Telegraph, I must say it brings back many memories of family or growing up or just plain what life was all about back then. The antiques we find today in so many different types amaze me regarding the varying values from yesterday to the present. It’s truly amazing sometimes to think because something got older, it may be worth more than the original price.
And that, my friends, is why I do what I do — writing these columns for the past 28 years or so and having my antique classes have been fun and I hope interesting for some of you. I always appreciate hearing from those who tell me later that a certain article brought back memories for them, too.
People and what they collect or what they love means a lot to us dealers who try to find fun and interesting items to add to our shelves in our antique booths. That is what this whole entire game of “collecting” is all about. Hoping to find more dishes to add to your collection you may have started recently or maybe you just want to collect a variety of different colors in Fiesta Ware. Or better yet, how about those wooden boxes with advertising on them or old feed sacks hanging on your wall. So many different collectibles around the world — and so little time! (My way of saying that I do love to see what there is around the next corner, or next town, or next antique shop.) However, as I am running out of room and getting older (much older), I am afraid I don’t get out to buy as much as I used to do. But, it doesn’t stop me for reaching out locally and touring the different shops right here in my own hometown.
Just take a few moments when you are in North Platte and stop by to just say "hello" to your antique dealers who have put so much time and effort (and money) into their finds that they have brought to the different shops. Sometimes the story of where it came from can be even more important than the actual item (not always, but sometimes). Oh the fun you can have when you are out antiquing, eating out in a different or favorite dining place, meeting new friends and owners of the shops and just plain getting out a bit more now but being careful at the same time.
One more bit of info I would like to add is when you do have a shop or you are renting a booth at a consignment mall, please put as much information on the price tag as you can — sometimes the year the item was made or maybe the size is unusual, or maybe even the color is a rare color for that particular pattern. For instance, Fiesta has several colors with rare items (hard to find items) to compliment your collection. Also, Hull or Roseville pottery are other collections to watch for oddities or unusual (rare) items you may want to focus on when you are out shopping.
One more reminder: I am still having my What’s It Worth classes at the Good Life on the Bricks restaurant just across from CR Rustic starting at 1:30 every Tuesday. We go until about 3:30 or 4 p.m. depending on the number of people. We have had so many beautiful and interesting items brought into my classes lately. That is so much fun to see what is brought in … and then I get to look up more information to be able to tell them the following week … but hopefully, I can tell each person something about each item they have brought to class that very same afternoon. And, I do a research on almost everything that is brought into my classes and give out more info before the next class starts. We have seen so many gorgeous things already this year. If you only have a very short time to attend, I will be glad to talk about your item ASAP, and convenient for everyone.