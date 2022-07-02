Steele: Vintage tobacco tins are still hot items for collecting

I have had this cute tobacco tin for many many years. It is without its lid — sorry to say — so I use it in my kitchen to put clean S.O.S pads in it for handy use. It sits on top of my microwave with a few necessities I might need in a hurry.

As I was searching my apartment a few moments ago, I came across this again and thought it would be fun to remind collectors that tobacco tins are still hot items to collect.

I really feel like using so-called “collectibles/antiques” so I don’t worry about them taking up space in my small apartment. Thankfully, I don’t have much company, because there are very few places to sit. That is OK — as I am by myself and not much company these days because of the COVID concern, but I do love to go out to eat with friends and meet them any where within a 50-mile range.

This old girl does love to eat out. I loved to cook when my boys were young and still at home. We had lots of wonderful co-op meals (when everyone brings something) and we just did the meat and main potatoes and maybe a dessert. Other family or friends would bring their yummy salads and other specialty items. We would throw it all together at the last minute and that would be our “company supper.”

How I so loved living in the country when my boys were growing up, and I thank God everyday for giving me that opportunity. We had some great times with our friends and neighbors.

This cute little Laredo Burley Cut Plug tobacco tin without its original lid is close to my sink and I drop notes or clips into it — and empty it out when I have time.

This particular tin is from the very early 1900s. “Scotter Dillon Company, Burley Cut Plug … Detroit, Michigan” is printed on three sides of the tin. It has a partial tobacco stamp on one end. But it has no lid. Someone must have taken off the lid a very long time ago to use it for dipping grain out of a burlap sack or maybe some other time-saving chore as it was the perfect size for that.

Talk about “recycling.” Our older generations were much better at recycling than we will ever be. Gunny flour sacks were once used for curtains, or sometimes even nightgowns, pillowcases and drying dishes.

We are in kind of a recycling stage here again in our way of thinking — which is very good. Way back in the “good old days” people would reuse just about anything and everything to help save on money and expenses.

If they could see the waste we have today, they all would be appalled at our way of life — totally appalled! And to be honest, we all could be a bit more clean air/reuse things to save on buying all new just to throw it away again when it was no longer helpful in our house cleaning days.

If I would have a lid for this particular tobacco tin, it could possibly sell for $50 or more. But like I said, I love to keep so many of my fun finds.

It is getting to be “that time” for me to start sorting and giving things to my family members. I have already started several years ago to give away some very special items such as family jewelry and dishes, sterling silverware and a few other things.

But now I really do need to get much more aggressive on my cleaning out exercises and work a lot harder on giving family items away to who really wants them.

But to be honest, I really don’t have many “family heirlooms” as my mother (bless her heart) was a thrower. “Dad, take this old treadle sewing machine and throw it over the hill because I have my new portable electric sewing machine now!” Or, “Kids, clean up your rooms right now or I will throw away whatever is sitting on the floor and in my cleaning way.”

We soon learned that everything should be put away on our bookshelves or in our little clothes closets or we might not see it again. One true way to learn to pick up after yourself, I must say.

She was raised that way and that’s the way it was going to be. We did not have as many things in our rooms back then as our kids and grandkids as well as my great grandkids do have today.

We learn by example — each generation does it a bit differently. It is almost impossible to give away or sell our china sets any more because very few younger couples entertain with a fancy tablecloth and sterling flatware or their inherited china/porcelain set of dinnerware. Funny how times change.

We all need to go with the flow and be ready to start gifting your “family treasures” as soon as you can. Put stickers with all the info — from whom, when (year at least), how many and why.

This info will always help the next generation to decide what they do want to keep and the history to go along with it.

I know even today, I would rather entertain my great-grands outside at Cody Park so we have the picnic tables and all the swing sets and gym playgrounds — easy lay out, easy clean up. It is a fast world today and I have been told and shown that it is just going to keep going faster and faster.

This old grandma doesn’t want to be left behind so I need to be making some big changes pretty soon. I think we all do, eventually. But one thing for sure — I will be starting to pull boxes out of my storage unit and marking many things for sale and/or asking if any family wants it first.

I will still be careful, absolutely, but some things they may not have a choice. They are going to get it whether they want it or not. After I am gone, they can do whatever they want to do with it.

Now, I have said my piece — and I hope maybe this will help someone else. Remember to ask your family members first before you start parting with your items. You may be quite surprised by their answers.

They may want an item you thought that they wouldn’t or just the other way around. Try to let each family member choose, maybe by drawing out of a hat or just asking for something special. I would be so pleased to know ahead what some of my kids, grandkids and/or great-grandkids might want.

Every time I pick up the newspaper or go online and read the obits, it reminds me of a sad time — for so many friends and their families. Sometimes we don’t have time to let each person take their pick. Sometimes the time and/or the help is just not there. We do what we need to do, and we all really need to remember that.

As we are in a wonderful holiday time of year with the Fourth of July just around the corner, it is definitely a time to spend outside (if the weather allows) with a big gigantic picnic with lots of fireworks being shot out of the lake somewhere. I am always looking forward to those times.

We almost always took the boys to Lake Maloney to watch fireworks because it was usually so dry around our house with an alfalfa field in the back yard that it was much safer to do it at the grandparents’ lake house or cabin.

We all would take food and put it together for a great big picnic. Those fun times always will be remembered. And, those are the moments of our lives when we all need to take the time to spend it with family. Our world turns so fast these days that I think we sometimes forget to slow down for a few moments in our lives. Take the time.

We don’t always have a second chance or “we will do it next year” may not ever come. Take the time out for a few hours or a couple of days with your family and make those memories to last a lifetime.

When I hear the stories that come attached to my What’s It Worth antique classes on Tuesday evenings, I always wish their family members could hear them tell all about each item each week. For some, they keep the info in a notebook or a photo album — whatever is easier for them to do.

But at least they will have a bit of information to give to their family members when it is time to disperse of family items.

Now, all I need to do is follow my own advice — and I am probably the worse one out there to make lists. Oh well —time will tell the story, I guess. But, one thing for sure — please everyone have an absolutely awesome time with family and friends this 4th of July.

Hope to see you, maybe in CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte.

And, if you would do just one thing for me, please tell Rob and Corey that Judy Steele sent you. Then they will know that I am doing my job of keeping people informed about the fun antique shop we have in our fine town.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone, and please be safe out there as I want to see you here next week.