Steele: Washing machines of yesterday

Often, when I’m deciding what to write about each week, I go down through several hundred photos I have. But for the past several weeks, I have started pulling a few things out of closets and dusting them off, maybe even oil them (wooden items, of course) or wash them before I take my photos. I live in a two bedroom apartment but somehow I have been able to pleasantly crowd in several larger pieces of antique furniture as well as my everyday living necessities. Sometimes they all seem to intertwine amongst each other and then I have a quandary. This week, however, I actually opened my coat closet at the front door and started pulling out several antique and collectible washboards. I was always going to hang them on a wall with some other accessories in my utility room next to my washer and dryer, but it has been one of those jobs where I never really got it done.

I will wash these wooden boards and let them dry completely. Then, I will spray some of my awesome Howard’s Orange Oil on each board and wipe them down and let them dry. Maybe even put on another coat on top of the first just to make sure that the wood will not start warping or drying out so much that the nails don’t start loosening or popping out. I am usually a little more careful, but nowadays it just seems like the time is zipping by and I am not getting much done. Little jobs like this one would (or should) not take long to do. As soon as I finish my tax paper work for Uncle Sam, I am going to do one of my own little jobs and get them hung. I have taken a “before” photo and I will take an “after” photo when I get the little project done.

The smaller wooden/zinc (or tin) washboard is 16 inches high and 9½ inches wide. The all wooden larger washboard is a Mother Hubbard, Inc., Washboard out of Mendota, Illinois, “Patentee & Sole Manufacturer.” Retail price for the larger one was $3. I took a quick peek online sales and one had just sold recently for $195 — no photo — but it was described similar to this one. I know I have had this one for quite a long time as I started collecting a few over 50 years ago . But I know it was close to that as I bought it when my boys were small and they may have been with me even at the auction (probably farm auction) or maybe even an antique store. I wish I would have kept track of some of my buys a bit better but the things I was hoping to keep along the way eventually made it onto a wall in our home.

Washboards are still quite collectible. I have these two and I have three more that need to be oiled and cleaned up a bit. I will probably hang them either in my hall way or possibly the utility room. Time will tell. I love to see my collectibles and antiques out where I can see them instead of packed away or in a closet somewhere. But sometimes I have been told that I have “too much stuff.” My mother warned me a long time ago that if I ever got sick and needed someone to clean my house for a few weeks, she probably would not be offering to do it. Just too many small items to dust. Now I just figure a bit of dust now and then just makes them look more authentic and fits right in to the rest of my “stuff.”

Anyway, I have three more washboards I will take a photo of and show you all what I have done with them, as soon as I get my bookwork caught up and a few other more important things I need to get done first. Time — it just seems to slip away and I know we never get to go back to collect again. It only goes around once.

What is the best way to take care of these washboards? I love using my Orange Oil on them. It’s easy to spray on and wipe dry, then maybe even add another coat a few days later. Being wood, these will probably soak up my Orange Oil rather fast. (If you think you might want to ever actually use the washboards, I would not recommend oiling them until you are sure you are done with them)

The Mother Hubbard roller washboard in my photo this week has four written instructions printed on the back of the board. Just for fun, I thought you might like to hear how you are to operate one of these gadgets — a very necessary gadget, I might say, also.

“1. Place tub high enough for operator to stand erect. Back aches are unnecessary.

“2. Place hands flat, palms down; The weight of the arms, hands, and clothes themselves will do the washing. No more cut, bruised, skinned knuckles. The Rollers do the Rubbing.

“3. Rub soap cross-wise on rollers filling the grooves. This saves soap and creates a lather under the clothes where it is most needed.

“4. Souse the clothes in the water more often than by the old method, as rinsing removes the dirt, loosened by the rollers.

“The right- and left-hand screws or threads bend and open the meshes of the cloth which is the real operation of washing clothes, thus allowing the water to take away the loosened dirt and cleanse the garments. There being no back the water easily takes the dirt right to the bottom of the tub.

Chipped or wobbly rollers are not a defect. The finest silks can be washed without injury.

The only board made that can be repaired.

Board should be hung up in cool dry place when not in use. Mother Hubbard, Incorporated; Mendota, Illinois, Patentee and Sole Manufacturer.”

The board is in very good condition for its age. No broken rollers but definitely has been used.

There’s no name but, being smaller I would presume that this would be used maybe for lingerie or baby clothes. It has a zinc wavy washing area for scrubbing hosiery, socks, etc. A real cutie also. Just estimating the ages on these two washboards, I would guess around 100 years old or more. I did find one exactly like mine on Worthpoint online but they did not date it — just said extremely old. Mine is in better shape than the one being sold online, but still no values set.

I am sure the initial buyers/owners definitely got their money’s worth out of each washboard. A necessary tool for sure. They were used in the covered wagon era and before — kind of fun watching some of these old movies and looking through history books and history information online. I think I am a very lucky lady to be able to take my laundry to a separate room of my home, sort the clothes into piles, put the laundry in the washing machine, put the detergent in and push a few buttons or turn a knob or two and my clothes get nice and clean and I did not have to carry them to the river or pond and scrub them by hand.

