Steele: Western Stoneware is still a popular collectible

My photo today is showing a piece of Western Stoneware made in “Monmouth, Ills.,” during the early 1900s. They made many utilitarian items for household use and even businesses. I do believe they are still in business but only in one of the seven factories that they used to have. I have had this particular 2- to 3-gallon blue jug for quite some time, and I filled it of course with some beautiful silk mauve flowers for a bit of color in my living room. It is rather large — around 14 inches tall, with a beautiful blue coloring and a handle.

It has an indented mark/stamp on the bottom “Western Stoneware Co.” in a half horseshoe or circle mark with “Monmouth, Ills.” stamped on it. I have not found anything like it before — and I still look whenever I get into an antique shop with lots of stoneware. I think this piece was made in the late 1800s or early 1900s period. Nice age on it but absolutely in perfect condition — which is the best way to find any of these crocks/stoneware pieces, naturally.

I still believe that any type of vintage stoneware on our markets today will hold their values — and possibly steadily climb the value ladder. It is very interesting to say the least that it is getting harder and harder to find some stoneware in mint condition today. Therefore, when you are lucky enough to find stoneware pieces without large chunks on the side or cracks/hairlines on the bottom, it is time to buy the product, definitely.

So many of the stoneware companies have burned to the ground and some were never rebuilt. To say the least, those who are no longer in business will continue to drive the values up and up — always wise to stay in tune with factory availability on your favorite crocks or stoneware. You may be very pleasantly surprised to find out more information on your own inventory.

I had a dear friend who collected several different kinds of stoneware with an “older the better” mindset. She loved to travel with me to Colorado when I was still in an antique shop at the foothills near Boulder and surrounding areas. We had many stories to tell when we went out on the road in search of stoneware and vintage items of all kinds. Anything that we thought would sell and look great in a shop would be considered a good buy. Hopefully, someone else coming through the shop would also think so. However, she was more of a collector — so naturally she wanted to keep most of her “finds.”

I am slowly letting loose of some of my more collectible items — but still hanging on to a little bit of this and a little bit of that in hopes that my family may want to keep a few items. I wish I could remember all of the stories about where and how or why I bought the items I have kept. I always thought I would never ever forget — but with the virus (COVID-19 headaches) these past couple of years, sadly I am having troubles with my memory and it shakes me up quite badly. With a bit of research, I can still find out about the item itself and company who made an item — thank goodness for the Internet.

I wish I had kept a better diary of my travels in the past. If you are just starting to collect something special, try to keep a log of some sorts because the area in which you may have purchased your item as well as what you were told about it and/or the approximate age will become very important information when it comes time for you to sell your collection. That goes for any kind of pottery or anything that you may have purchased. Keeping a log is a very wise way to handle any collections — new or old.

It only takes a moment to write down any info you may have on a certain recent purchase or the sales slip, etc., for future use or when it comes time to sell a total collection. I will guarantee the value of your collection will go up depending on how much information you can provide the buyer or buyers as well as fellow collectors. There is always a story to tell — maybe where you found it or anything that the seller was able to tell you. Add it to the sticker or label and check every few years as to how it is progressing value wise. Some things may take a bit longer than others to increase in value, and you may even see the value go down (naturally, that is life). But, it is wise to stay on top of your collection as far as desires, interest, condition (of course), size and many other factors. Paintings, of course, we look for signatures of artists — and many other collectibles as well as antiques may be signed in some kind of manner. You just need to be very educated in whatever realm of collectibles you are in.

Don’t forget to stop in at the CR Rustic Antique Mall, 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte. Dealers are bringing in all kinds of neat and fun items into their booths for a quick refreshing of inventory. And I will say, I do believe they have a lot more stoneware than they have ever had before. Don’t forget to visit the mezzanine (second floor), as they are getting full — upstairs and downstairs. Traffic for this shop is very good because of their fun location and with parking out front and also in the parking lot off of Fourth and Jeffers streets. Easy in and easy out — even for those who may be hauling or pulling a trailer.

I just thought those of you who may be needing some of my Howard Oil Products would like to know that their will be a restocked shelf in my booth very soon. The Howard’s Orange Oil is probably one of my best items to use on most all furniture — even when varnished. I have used this product for about 50 years, or close to it. It is probably one of my best sellers — for dealers as well as collectors. They have such great products and have held true to their items all of these years. The product is the same even if the label has changed. Your furniture will never have a chance to dry out or split when it shouldn’t. Orange Oil is the best I have ever found for most wood items.

Well, with a busy summer approaching, I wish you all a great season with families on vacations or traveling for business. Take the time to scout out some of the antique shops along the route of your trip. You never know what you might run across. That is the exciting part about being in the antiquing and collecting business — whether just collecting for yourself or you happen to be a dealer. Enjoy the summer days ahead and please tell Rob and Cory at the CR Rustic Antique Mall that Judy Steele sent you. Have a beautiful summer and enjoy all the fun things that North Platte has to offer for families and get togethers. Don’t forget to stop in all the shops in our fine town.