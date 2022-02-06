Steele: Wooden trough of memories

I know I have written about many subjects through these past 27 or 28 years which I have written these columns for the Telegraph. I am so very grateful to still be able to do this every single week. It means a lot to me and I hope you out there enjoy reading through them on Sunday mornings also. Sometimes I have a difficult time coming up with a subject — but when I think of something that might be interesting, I do try to write it down and keep the list on my desk. But sometimes, I come up with an idea and then I draw a blank on that particular subject and may have to jump over it and wait a spell before I try to write a column about it. But I guess that is what makes this business of mine so exciting and not many dull moments. I have been having severe headaches these past several months so I am just thankful that when I do sit down at this old computer, something comes to mind and my fingers do the talking.
The little wooden trough in my photo this week could be used for many different items. Even thought if I ever had a big family dinner again, it would be fun to fill it full of flowers and leafing stems from small bushes. Placed on a large open dining room table with one of my homemade Desert Rose linen tablecloths or several placemats that my mother made for me many years ago, it would be a fun item for any dinner ideas. My days are probably done for having large family meals, though — as grandkids or my kids are usually the entertainers today and I just go and eat and enjoy all of the conversation and the wonderful together time. I will be so glad when this health scare is over and families can get together more often again.
The neat old sign with “ANTIQUES” painted on it was purchased from a friend’s booth quite awhile back. I just loved it when she first brought it into the antique shop, you know, the one at 108 E. Fifth St., CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. Anyway, I looked at it for quite awhile and then decided to purchase it for my home. The colors were perfect for my decor and the board is extra thick than our normal boards for signs would be today. I would love if it could talk to me and tell me the whole story of where it came from and how long ago. But sometimes, all we can do is check out the thickness of the wood and what kind it is and hopefully come up with enough info to make it interesting and fun to have. And to be honest about it, I am still researching it along the way. But it did not keep me from buying it as I knew it would not last long. Primitives and older furniture are really hot items in the buying world today. When I look back through the years I have been doing my thing with antiques and collectibles, a certain piece will just hit me right between my eyes and I have to bring it home with me.
Yes, living in an apartment is now a challenge — for the past several years anyway. And I keep telling myself that I am going to get organized and re-plan my layout — and all that other good stuff that needs to be done — but then, I find something I had not seen for awhile and I get very easily sidetracked.
As I have been having terrific headaches again these past several months, sometimes it is very hard to concentrate. I think it all stems from a car accident I was in (not my fault, folks) — I was in Boulder, Colorado, stopped at a stop sign and a big truck hit me from the rear and pushed me into a Colorado telephone van ahead of me. It was a double whammy with whiplash, so I have had these wonderful headaches since then. I was only 18 and just out of Parks Business School in Denver when I was very lucky to be hired by the IBM plant outside of Boulder. But I am so fortunate to still be able to do what I love to do — writing this column and touching bases with people who are interested in the same things I am — antiques and collectibles.
I use the vintage all wooden “V” book holder in my photo for family framed photos for now. I have used it with a variety of items in it and I think I like this idea best of all. I love all my framed family photos and I can pile those up in this trough of sorts and keep them close by. I do rearrange it quite often each time I dust it. And the cute little planter sitting on the floor beside the trough holds a few of my special homemade cards I have received from friends and I rearrange them according to the seasons. I also think the trough would be great on my kitchen cabinet for a cookbook holder. That may be my next project when I feel up to rearranging my little apartment again.
The pottery planter is a very soft but pronounced green and is not marked on the bottom — but the way it is made it reminds me a lot of Majolica ware. If it is, that means it is a rather old piece — however, they are still making reproduction Majolica or newer Majolica, so sometimes it is rather hard to identify for sure. However, I do strongly feel that it may be a very old Majolica spittoon that may have been used in a family home and probably a rather well-to-do family. If only some of my pieces of vintage antiques that I collect could only talk. I think a lot about that. The stories that all of my finds could really tell would be amazing — maybe even a bit scary, but definitely awesome. I am sure some of you wish the same thing when you buy something at an auction or maybe a yard or estate sale — the history really defines it and can lead us to even better information. And I say again, thank goodness for the internet. It may take quite a bit of searching on any item you may buy, but believe me the time is very well worth it.
When I mentioned the Majolica planter in the last paragraph, I do feel that it is a very old piece as well. I wish everything came with a written story of where they came from and how old they actually are. Wouldn’t that be nice to have that information to pass down to family and friends at a later time? It would look pretty with a plant in it also. But please do not actually pot plants in your special pottery pieces — it would be much better to have the plant in a different container so the more important Majolica planter would not get water stained. It can be removed but it is a lot of work sometimes. There are several methods I will talk about at a different time.
Using a vintage/antique wooden trough for a cookbook holder, or maybe line it with water proofing and put potted plants in it. Or maybe use it as a dinner table centerpiece and line it with beautiful napkins and put your homemade bread (sliced) or homemade rolls for a large family holiday meal. I think that would be a great way to use it also. The fun part about collecting — older and newer items — you can do pretty much whatever you want to do with it as long as it can be taken care of properly and keep its original antique value and worth.
And one more important subject to bring up in my “What’s It Worth” column today — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Just a reminder to the guys out there who may be reading my column this week. So fellas, (and ladies, too), do not forget to surprise your valentine with a card or flowers or a gift of some kind to make them feel special and appreciated. We all need that occasionally for sure. I always loved Valentine’s Day — sometimes I would make a bunch (and I do mean a bunch) of cutout sugar cookies and my boys and my nieces would sit around my large round oak table and decorate each little cookie their own special way. The memories this brings back are awesome and golden for sure. I loved to bake and cook when my boys were home to eat it, and I loved having a garden and all that other jazz. But then the boys got older and the antiques kept me pretty busy so my baking days were pretty much put on hold. But then again, I would go through a phase where I cooked/baked up a storm in a rather old kitchen and not much countertop area — or in a newer kitchen with lots of cabinet tops to cool down dozens of cookies being decorated and handed out as gifts to the neighborhood.
Memories — I guess it is our memories from yesteryear that we all treasure the most as each year passes. And I am very thankful that I have those memories to cherish and talk about with my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. I want to wish everyone a beautiful weekend and hopefully, a warmer one than as I am typing this article on a Wednesday, very very cold evening. Just a gentle reminder, please treasure those moments with family and friends as they are the best antiques and keepsakes we all have. Stay warm everyone and hope to see you next week. And don’t forget — the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. is brimming full of beautiful antiques and collectibles, something for everyone. Take care and be safe. And please tell Rob and Corey at the antique mall that Judy sent you.
Have an absolutely wonderful week ahead.