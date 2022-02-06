Steele: Wooden trough of memories

The neat old sign with “ANTIQUES” painted on it was purchased from a friend’s booth quite awhile back. I just loved it when she first brought it into the antique shop, you know, the one at 108 E. Fifth St., CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte. Anyway, I looked at it for quite awhile and then decided to purchase it for my home. The colors were perfect for my decor and the board is extra thick than our normal boards for signs would be today. I would love if it could talk to me and tell me the whole story of where it came from and how long ago. But sometimes, all we can do is check out the thickness of the wood and what kind it is and hopefully come up with enough info to make it interesting and fun to have. And to be honest about it, I am still researching it along the way. But it did not keep me from buying it as I knew it would not last long. Primitives and older furniture are really hot items in the buying world today. When I look back through the years I have been doing my thing with antiques and collectibles, a certain piece will just hit me right between my eyes and I have to bring it home with me.