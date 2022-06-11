Steele: Yesteryear’s wooden salt boxes

I have probably used a similar item for this type of article on vintage wooden salt boxes, but this is a favorite of mine. It is very primitive and looks like it may even have had a mouse or two chewing on the bottom of it. Naturally, I love old pieces like this one, so it is definitely sitting on my kitchen counter for now. I bought it a very long time ago — maybe even before I actually started selling items.

I am pretty sure when I bought this certain piece it was because of the age of the piece, and the poor condition. I call that “character” when we see signs of distress or chewing of little mice, etc. You get the drift of what I am trying to emphasize in this article this week. It doesn’t have to be in perfect condition to be a collectible or a favorite item to add to your own kitchen collectibles. This certain piece was probably homemade, but sometimes we cannot tell for sure. It is a cute piece to be sitting on anyone’s shelf in their kitchen or even used for holding daily mail — or what for it really was made for, chunks of salt.

Mom would have to take a piece out and chop it up or hit it with a pounder or hammer to make it a bit easier to dissolve into your cooking and especially finer if it was sprinkled in pie dough or bread dough. You might see this box sitting on the stove near where the cook could grab a piece to add to soups or if it was finer salt, then it could have held a small scoop — probably wooden also, or maybe a store bought metal/tin one. I do call it a “primitive” because of its age — very early 1900s or possibly even the late 1880s. The nails are very rusty and showing what I call “characteristics of age.”

When we hear someone say in a recipe “a pinch of salt,” well, that pinch would have been taken from a similar salt box as the one I have a photo of today. We had stoneware salt boxes as well as wooden. But I do believe the wooden primitive boxes show a bit more of a story when being used for cooking purposes — only wish it could talk.

Cooking utensils and salt boxes of all kinds are quite high on collectors’ lists once again. How fun it is to walk through our antique shops in our own home towns and see items such as the salt box in my photo today. Awesome stories it could tell, and I would be one of the first to actually “listen” as it told its story.

We don’t realize how easy we have it today when maintaining a home and cooking all the meals, etc. Think of the early cast iron stoves that required wood or coal for heating up coffeepots or making a large kettle of hot soup to feed the family as well as who may be dropping in to help plant the potatoes for the family garden or other main crops for a living. The primitive area of collecting recalls so many different utensils and/or pots and pans, and just think of everything used for daily cooking as well as preserving food for the winters.

I used to can a lot when my boys were younger and we lived in the country where I was able to have a large garden each year. I did a lot of canning and putting up other foods in the freezer as well. I especially liked our two little peach trees which produced a lot of great peach slices in a light syrup base and canned in glass jars. Yummy — they were good. I would also have a small cherry tree for making pies. Cherries were also frozen in the correct size or amount for making pies.

We did a lot of gardening back when my boys were at home and much younger. Today, I don’t even have a garden at my home, but I still live in a bit of country which I do love, north of town. I do have lots of hanging flowers for sure, but can’t really eat those. I do enjoy having my hanging pots around the front and back of my apartment.

Antiques — what a wonderful subject it is. I know a few people who were raised with older things and they do not appreciate even having any, and they probably threw them all out when they had new inventions to use in the kitchens and elsewhere in the home. And I know a lot of people who just keep the antique items (especially if they are family-owned items) for display in and around their homes today. I am one of those who loves to display. However, I do not have many family heirlooms — many were thrown away or put in the “blowout” to wither and die along with other trash. A new invention for any kitchen job that made them easier would quickly remind the wife of the house of harder yesteryears.

I have a passion for collecting whatever I find to remind me of yesterdays which were much harder and more inconvenient than we have today. Even a picture of something much older, that we don’t use today makes me think how lucky we are. Electricity is one very big plus in my book. Just look around your home this very moment and see what you have that will do a job for you without using electricity. I bet there are not very many of those big or little jobs for sure. I know there are none in my home.

If the electricity goes out — we have to wait to vacuum our carpets until the lights come back on. Sometimes when we do lose power, I am still switching on a light switch without even thinking about it — then I feel so silly when it doesn’t come on. And I hope no one saw me do it. We rely on so many electric items to clean our homes, cook meals, maintain the home, and our canning and preserving even requires our electric stoves. I know my mom would use her wood cooking stove in the basement when the power went out. Dad would always make sure she had a good supply of wood nearby — either in the basement where the the stove was or at the back door, easily accessible. you’d still have to climb some pretty steep stairs to get to the wood and then carry it down. She would use corncobs also in the old stove downstairs.

These types of columns bring back a lot of memories. I loved being raised in the country. I had a horse right out the back door in a pasture and I could catch her anywhere and ride her back to the barn. I sometimes had a hard time getting on her — I never learned how to swing on like my big brother did. I would need a little hill or a bucket or a bale of hay to stand on and then swing up.

I call those the “good old days” even though we may not have gone to town more than once a week or maybe just twice a month. We raised a lot of chickens, had beef in the freezer, frozen field corn cut off the cob, canned lots of tomatoes from the garden, green beans and carrots and a few peas. We always had food — that was one of the best things for living in the country because you had to keep up your emergency supplies of food as well as medicines and things you could not make at home.

We were only out of town about 12 miles — but on bad weather days, we usually did not go anywhere. We had chores to do and livestock to be fed and given bedding to lie in to stay warm as well as tree groves to protect them from the cold winds. Dad always took good care of his livestock and especially made sure our horses were in the barn during the worst storms or at least in the corral where they were protected from the cold blustering winds. I think I was a bit spoiled back then as my dad would do most of my chores for me when I was younger and the weather was bad.

Please remember to stop by the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte. Tell Rob and Corey that I sent you. The shop is looking great and the dealers are restocking and bringing in so many awesome pieces for resale. Come to take a walk through this awesome shop — you may just find what you have been looking for. But if you don’t, they have a “want list” that they keep up to date with. So if you are looking for something special, they will let us dealers know and we will start looking for you, too. I think that is one of the neatest things that most antique shops will do for all of you. You just need to ask — and then leave your name and phone number, and they will tell the other dealers what you are looking for. That very hard-to-find item you have been looking for for years may be found quicker than you thought because another 30 or more dealers are looking for it. They will give you a call when they find it — be sure and tell them the price range you are willing to spend and also please let them know when you found that item so they can cross you off their list.

Antiques — how I love talking about them. I am doing my antique classes again at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St., on Tuesday evenings. Everyone comes around 5 p.m. and we each buy our own supper — great food, by the way — and then each person brings an item for me to talk about. Hopefully, i can give you a give you a value as well. Or if it is something really unusual, then I have to do my research and let you know the following week. I do charge $5 for one item. We have a good time — and you also get to see 20 or more other items. We are usually done around 7 p.m. If you have questions, you are welcome to call me at 308-530-4572. Hope everyone has a good week, and please stop by and say, “Hello” to Corey and Rob at the CR Rustic Antique Mall.