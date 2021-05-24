Stevens: Facts, falsehoods about Nebraska's proposed health education standards

I do not know where these thoughts are coming from, but whatever individual or organization is spreading these false narratives, they need to stop. It continues to cause division that is harmful to all of us.

Moving forward, I do know the State Board of Education sent the “first draft” of the Nebraska Health Education Standards back for modifications and rewrites. I also know the following are truths related to the “second draft” (and more if necessary) of the standards:

They will be designed to:

» Encourage parents, caregivers, families and communities to seek positive relationships between students and trusted adults.

» Promote dignity, respect, kindness and compassion through equitable health education for all Nebraska students.

» Maintain and improve student health.

» Advocate for self and others.

» Prevent diseases.

» Avoid and reduce health related risk behaviors.

» Maintain and improve lifelong health.

» Prevent sexual abuse.

» Prevent dating violence.