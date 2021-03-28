Todd von Kampen: Lessons, and a career from the ‘old editor’

I’m sure Keith Blackledge would have wanted me to keep this review short.
Keith, that’s a tall order for us who worked for you, some of whom readers will meet in Carol Lomicky’s short but fine biography aided by retired Mid-Plains Community College PR ace Chuck Salestrom.
You won’t find my memories there, though the retired University of Nebraska at Kearney journalism professor did give me the chance.
I told Carol I didn’t work for Keith long enough during the first of my three (!) Telegraph stints to offer nearly enough for her writer’s palette.
It was in 1987 and 1988, fresh out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism.
I had carried The Telegraph briefly in Ogallala in the mid-1970s, and I had brought the Keith County News here to be printed during my first college internship in summer 1984.
I had interned at my hometown semiweekly, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald (The Telegraph’s sister paper since 1968) and a metro daily (the Des Moines Register). This seemed a good fit.
And my professors knew Keith Blackledge.
I most certainly experienced the “old editor” you’ll discover in Lomicky’s book.
I lived through his long silences as he reviewed something I had written. I experienced Keith’s “Baleful Stare” (as one of his 1950s reporters named it in the book) when I slipped up.
He also went along with my managing editor Jill Claflin’s decision to give a 23-year-old reporter the lead story on President Ronald Reagan’s North Platte visit on Aug. 13, 1987.
I wouldn’t have left The Telegraph quite so fast had my fiancée — who would work here with me in 1995-97 and take Keith’s old office in 2016 — not then chosen to be a copy editor in Des Moines over joining me here.
I stayed through the end of the Unicameral’s 1988 session, writing my last day about how senators had agreed not to close the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.
Only later did I learn my name had appeared in Keith Blackledge’s Telegraph one last time.
It was atop his “Your Town and Mine” column — a weekly feature on this page until his 2010 death — the Sunday after I left.
He started with me. It began: “I like people who know how to work.”
It ran on my 24th birthday. I have absolutely no idea whether Keith knew that.
Carol and Chuck’s book reveals much about the boy who grew up in Scottsbluff, served his country during World War II and the Korean War, rose from Telegraph-Bulletin reporter to managing editor in the 1950s, had bigger jobs at bigger papers in Miami and Ohio, and willingly came back to North Platte to stay in 1967.
His reporters and editors will laugh anew at Keith’s dry wit, ruefully recall those stares and remember how working for him was just as tough and as valuable as being at a big-city paper far away.
Those who haven’t been around North Platte long, and those who have, will appreciate how very many of the institutions they see around them were born or got better in part through Keith’s encouragement and chiding of others.
I do need to finish our story.
Things in Des Moines went well for Joan but not me. When openings came up in 1991 at the Star-Herald (Joan’s hometown paper), Keith told the Scottsbluff publisher he’d do well to lure us home. That publisher did.
When we came back here four years later, Keith was retired but still around. In fact, he happened to be in the parking lot our first day back.
“Welcome to Flatrock!” he said.
Then he went back to sowing seeds that would draw us back west once more after 19 years in Omaha, where I finally “made it” and joined Joan at the World-Herald.
Maybe my memories of Keith’s town and ours — and yours — were a little too personal for this biography that anyone who knew him and knows North Platte needs to buy. (You’ll find it here at A to Z Books, Bible Supplies, the Prairie Arts Center and Fort Cody Trading Post.)