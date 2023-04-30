This week LB 626 (The Heartbeat Act) fell short by one vote on its second round of debate. This would limit abortions in Nebraska to about six weeks, or after a human heartbeat is detected.

I was very disappointed to see this happen. I read the governor’s press release on this subject and I agree with him 100%.

In other news, a number of Nebraskans have suffered losses from the recent wild fires. I would like to call to citizens attention Chapter 77, Section 1307 of the Nebraska revised statutes. This law was passed by Senator Erdman in 2019.

The law says if you suffered the loss of property because of a “natural disaster” (like a fire started by lightning) and at least 20% of a given parcel of land is destroyed by the disaster, then the property taxes for that parcel will be valued as waste-land.

The intent of this law was to provide property tax relief to people whose land was rendered unusable by a natural disaster. A lot of grazing pasture and hay ground was lost because of the fires. If you cannot use the ground for production ranching or farming, then it should not be taxed at the full value.

I have received a number of calls from citizens who have tried to use this law. Some have told me their county assessor or county attorney has told them they do not read the law this way and will not reduce their property taxes.

I encourage citizens to get these elected officials to put their refusal to enforce this law in writing. I will then be happy to point out to our attorney general this willful refusal to follow Nebraska law.

People who make a living from the land should not pay the full rate of property taxes on land that has been rendered unusable by a natural disaster.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room No. 1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at 402-471-2628.