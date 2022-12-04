Tom Brewer: How Nebraska protects the world

My friend USAF General Tom Bussiere departs his position next week as Deputy Commander of USSTRATCOM to take the four star commander’s position at U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command in Barksdale, Louisiana. I’m very excited to extend a warm Big Red welcome to USAF General Tony Cotton as the new commander of USSTRATCOM.

Since 1948 the state of Nebraska has been both the physical and spiritual home to the single most important military mission on planet Earth: strategic nuclear deterrence. In Western Nebraska we host quite a few U.S. Air Force missile silos containing nuclear tipped Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) and they are the bedrock of America’s nuclear ground based deterrence mission.

In eastern Nebraska, we host the global headquarters for United States Strategic Command, USSTRATCOM, the military organization responsible for executing the nuclear deterrence mission around the globe in the air, at sea, and on land. In my time in the military I served at USSTRATCOM and it is among one of the most intense postings of my career. The strategic nuclear deterrence mission never stops. Ever.

It is difficult to overestimate how important these Nebraska military missions mean to both the world and to Nebraska citizens. One need only look at the evil violence by Russia against its neighbor Ukraine.

The nuclear deterrence mission is more important now than ever. Putin has made various threats against the United States and the Western world, but none more serious than their threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

The young men and women of USSTRATCOM stand between Putin and the free world. Their hearts, devotion, strength, and service make unstable men like Putin pause and think twice before opening the nuclear Pandora’s Box. We are honored to have these young warriors living and serving in our state.

Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM are also vital to Nebraska, providing almost $3 billion in local economic impact and providing over forty thousand jobs to our state. We must make every effort to ensure that Nebraska remains a desirable, competitive state to both retain and attract our Nation’s military missions, personnel and installations.

I’m proud to have been one of the thirty-nine senators who voted yes on LB 1013 in the last legislative session. A portion of this bill provides funding to assist Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM in a myriad of ways including providing seed funding for a documentary television series about the nuclear deterrence mission.

In the challenging global environment we live in today, the nation and the world needs to see the story of the calm, dedicated professionals who execute the most important mission on earth 24/7 year-round. I look forward to seeing the first season of the series next year set against the backdrop of our beautiful state.

I know the new commanding general at USSTRATCOM will quickly learn what we all know: Nebraska and her citizens have a long heritage of supporting the U.S. military and her most important mission. We have strong shoulders — the Nation and the world can depend on Nebraska.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room No. 1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at 402-471-2628.