This week in the Legislature we have taken up the budget debate. Our rules say that during the 90-day first session, the debate must begin by the 70th legislative day (May 2).

My first year in legislature (2017) we began the session with a shortfall of $1 billion. In my first year we passed an $8.4 billion biennium budget.

This year, the two-year package we are debating will be about $10.4 billion. This year’s budget represents a 2.3% increase over the last biennium budget.

There are a lot of priorities that need to be addressed in the budget.

Nebraska needs a new prison. We need to reduce our income tax burden on working parents with a $35 million tax break on child care.

We need to address the serious staffing problems with our hospitals and nursing homes. There is an $80 million appropriation aimed at that goal. This funding would increase the provider rates for Medicare and Medicaid 3% this year and 2% next year.

The largest expense in the budget is the Perkins County Canal project. Under the 1923 South Platte River Compact between Nebraska and Colorado, we are entitled to water from the South Platte River.

From April 1 to Oct. 15, the minimum Nebraska is supposed to receive is 120 cubic feet per second flow of water. This policy is currently in effect. From Oct. 15 to April 1, Nebraska is supposed to receive 500 cfs minimum flow.

We are not receiving this water because we need to build this canal. At nearly $575 million, this is the largest spending proposal in the budget and it is aimed squarely at western Nebraska.

The governor wants to lower Nebraska income taxes from over 6% to 3.99% by 2027. I agree that we need to make Nebraska more competitive with our neighboring states and attract (and keep) new business investment and new citizens.

He also wants to speed-up exempting Social Security income from state income taxes by next year — a bill I have introduced many times.

The governor has also proposed using $1 billion next fiscal year to start an education fund. This will increase what the state pays to K-12 public schools which is designed to lower property taxes.

There is also a $20M appropriation to make a number of badly needed improvements to Fort Robinson State Park. Money is also in the budget to re-build the 4H Camp destroyed by the Halsey forest fires last year using a matching funds grant process.

I was very happy to see the proposal to appropriate funds to the city of Kimball. This is designed to help the community with the U.S. Department of Defense’s plan to upgrade the nuclear missiles stationed nearby.

The population of Kimball is likely to double during this project. Without help from the state, they would have to max-out their property taxes to pay for the infrastructure expansion they will need.

The proposed budget also leaves about $700 million in the rainy day fund incase tax revenues fall short like they did the first year I was here.

In the seven sessions I’ve been in the legislature, I am pleased to report that I have never seen this much money appropriated for projects in western Nebraska.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room No. 1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at 402-471-2628.