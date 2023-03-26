This is the second weekly column I’ve written concerning the ongoing filibuster we are having in the legislature. I wanted to explain to Nebraskans why this is happening and what should be done about it.

LB 574 is a bill introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth who is a new freshman senator from Omaha. The bill is called the “let them grow act.” It would prohibit giving minor children “gender-affirming care” which involves puberty-blocking drugs and sex-change surgery. The debate has been very contentious. I think it got a little too personal at times and a number of senators became emotional during their remarks. Many days in the past couple of weeks have seen the rotunda nearly filled to capacity with very passionate supporters and opponents.

Supporters of the bill had exactly 33 votes to invoke the cloture rule. All 16 of the remaining senators voted no. Not one senator was present-not voting, which illustrates very clearly the dividing line in the body.

The vote for the bill itself saw three supporters of the cloture motion fall away. Sens. Brandt and Hughes were present not voting on the bill, and Sen. Armendariz was a no vote on the bill.

Putting aside the many obvious moral objections I have to this subject, I believe this comes down to a question of consent. A minor in Nebraska (someone under 19 years old) cannot consent to get a tattoo, so why do people think it’s a good idea to allow them to consent to having their sex organs removed?

Long before the United State became a country, emerging Western culture and society established morals and values, implemented by our mutual sense of ethical behavior. Over this time, our society decided that minor children do not have the capacity to consent to a number of things. A child cannot consent to medical procedures, for example. A parent or legal guardian (an adult) has a duty under our laws to act in the best interest of the minor child.

I do not believe minor children should be given drugs and elective surgeries that will cause them life-long medical problems. These procedures prevent them from ever experiencing a normal sex life or having children. It’s also important to remember that a number of these people in adulthood come to regret the choice they made as a child. Many want to “de-transition” and live a life based on their sex assigned at birth. Unfortunately, the effects of these surgeries and drugs are irreversible. The damage they do is permanent.

Supporting LB 574 doesn’t mean I want to see harm come to the Nebraskans struggling with these serious problems. These citizens are facing a serious risk of having a very troubled life. I think they need mental health care. I think they need our love and support and our prayers for their swift recovery more than they need life-altering drugs and body parts removed.

In other news, many of us were very glad to see Sen. Erdman introduce a motion to change our rules of debate as one of the last pieces of business before the Legislature adjourned on Friday. I encourage citizens to tune-in Tuesday morning to watch this rules debate. We are the only Legislature in the country that allows one member to bring the body to a halt and stop the people’s business. Thanks to wasting about a month over this filibuster, senators are now highly motivated to change this rule.