Vigil: After a long day, the fish brought excitement

The fish would run away with some line and I’d reel him back in a little at a time.

He’d run again, and back and forth we went for several minutes.

During the battle, the rubber reel holders on my fishing rod slipped off and I was holding the reel in my hand. The friend was next to me by that time, and he helped me slip the reel back into place. We laughed as the fish took off again and again.

He must have gotten tired enough for me to get him to the hole. I was correct in that the fish was a very large catfish. I managed to get his head up through the hole and my friend grabbed the fish with his hands and pulled it onto the ice.

It was a great fight and we took several pictures of a 10-pound catfish, the biggest of that species I’ve caught through the ice or open water fishing.

There were some interesting things I thought about as we removed the hook from its mouth.

When we are trying to make positive changes in our lives, we often look for something dramatic that will impact us. Our society has set us up for failure by telling us it requires a miracle of some kind to bring success in any aspect.