Vigil: Another opportunity to laugh together

Once again, my short-term memory loss jumped up and grabbed me the other day.
My favorite granddaughter, Tinsley — my only granddaughter — didn’t miss the opportunity to burn me after my latest episode.
I went golfing on a sunny afternoon and after walking nine holes I went to my truck to load up and go home. My keys always go into the same pocket of my golf bag, but when I reached inside I couldn’t find them.
Frantically, I went through each of the four pockets on the bag and pulled golf balls, tees and other junk out to no avail. I even went through the routine four times and all that time my friend Reed watched in amusement.
Finally I decided the keys were not in the bag so we took a cart and drove around the course looking for the lost keys. Nothing.
We came back to my truck and I sent a text to my wife, Gail, asking her to bring me the extra key.
She was babysitting the grandkids and told them I had lost my keys and they would have to take out the spare. That’s when Tinsley stepped into the conversation.
She said, “At least he didn’t lock himself inside the car this time.”
Pfft!
The reference was to an incident a couple of years ago when I actually did lock myself inside the car. I’m not even going to explain that, but I still believe my car had a plan to trap me inside and let me die from heat exhaustion.
Back to my granddaughter, who is still my favorite — did I mention she’s my only granddaughter? Tinsley and Gail laughed so hard over my dilemma I am sure I could hear their laughter all the way from my house to the golf course.
The next step in the story is that at that moment I was emptying everything out of my bag and voila, the keys had made their way into a plastic container of golf tees. I know, I know, I should have dumped everything out of the golf bag in the first place.
I called Gail as she was loading the kids in the van and I could hear Tinsley in the background laughing as only she can do.
The next time you are at Menard’s or Walmart and you see this old guy wandering around the parking lot looking for his car, please just let me wallow in my own misery. I need the exercise more than I need your help.
Besides, if Tinsley found out about that, she would have another reason to laugh with her Papa.
The thing I always hoped for was that I would grow old gracefully. There is nothing graceful about wandering around a golf course looking for keys you didn’t lose in the first place or locking yourself in your own car.
