Vigil: Another opportunity to laugh together

Once again, my short-term memory loss jumped up and grabbed me the other day.

My favorite granddaughter, Tinsley — my only granddaughter — didn’t miss the opportunity to burn me after my latest episode.

I went golfing on a sunny afternoon and after walking nine holes I went to my truck to load up and go home. My keys always go into the same pocket of my golf bag, but when I reached inside I couldn’t find them.

Frantically, I went through each of the four pockets on the bag and pulled golf balls, tees and other junk out to no avail. I even went through the routine four times and all that time my friend Reed watched in amusement.

Finally I decided the keys were not in the bag so we took a cart and drove around the course looking for the lost keys. Nothing.

We came back to my truck and I sent a text to my wife, Gail, asking her to bring me the extra key.

She was babysitting the grandkids and told them I had lost my keys and they would have to take out the spare. That’s when Tinsley stepped into the conversation.

She said, “At least he didn’t lock himself inside the car this time.”

Pfft!