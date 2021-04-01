Vigil: Bumps in the road keep us awake

Moments of indecision and distraction sometimes cost us a heavy price, but we have a choice as to learn from those things. Since that incident, I do all I can to keep my eyes on the road and when I want to view the beauty around me, I pull over and take the time to breathe it all in.

Preparation certainly needs to include learning about the pitfalls that sometimes sneak up on us. However, I prefer to look at things from a positive expectancy.

If we work at stability — spiritually, emotionally, psychologically, physically — life can be an adventure rather than a burden.

Full disclosure, it can be very difficult to maintain that outlook when the storms of life threaten and I’m not very good at it. My anger can sometimes override that positive view and I have to follow that up with asking for forgiveness from the people I love.

When I hit that big pothole in the road and am having to change a tire in the difficult elements of nature, what I learn from that incident is just as important as the things I learn when I’m doing it all right.

No one in this world has it all figured out. I don’t.