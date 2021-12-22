Vigil: Climate change — aka the Grinch — stole Christmas

Please don’t get all riled up; this is not a political column and I’m not trying to start an argument.
The truth is all in how climate change is defined and I’m all in that something changed because we don’t have any of the white stuff falling this week.
I’ll let you all debate on whose fault it is. All I know is I won’t be going ice fishing around here for at least another week. That’s painful no matter who we blame for the heat.
On the other hand, I’m still playing golf. Maybe we can become the next Phoenix with year-round outdoor activities and 115-plus degree temperatures in the summer.
I have seen some Facebook posts that ice is 4 to 6 inches thick at the Valentine Refuge, so I guess I’ll just need to take a couple days and go there. I’m OK with that.
It’s kind of funny that I look forward to cold weather. Never liked it before, but it has grown on me and I actually enjoy being outside and freezing my fingers.
Last year, I went ice fishing with my friend Jeff Hankla. We went to a private pond and that day the temperature was 17 degrees below zero.
I, of course, had my ice hut with me and as we started to unload, I asked him if he was going to set up his tent. He said, rather matter-of-factly, “I don’t use a tent.”
Well then, I guess if he can stand out in the open on the ice, so can I. Some of that machismo rose up in me and I said, “I won’t use mine either.”
We set out with just a bucket to sit on and our augers and a few rods. It was early in the morning and the sun was just coming up and it was cold.
Just so you know, I have spent about a bajillion dollars on ice fishing equipment and that includes insulated bibs, coat, gloves and very warm boots. Of course, there’s the long johns and the warm hat and a couple of hand warmers in the pockets.
The fishing was slow, but we moved around a bit. The sun rose higher in the sky, but the temperature didn’t. But funny thing is, I wasn’t cold.
A few hours later, I realized that perhaps I didn’t need the tent after all. Drilling holes and moving from spot to spot warmed me up to the point I took my coat off for a while.
Of course, the wind wasn’t blowing and that makes a huge difference.
We didn’t catch much throughout the day, but it really didn’t matter. We talked — well, I talked — and it was such an enjoyable day.
It wasn’t so much about the results, but about the process. Being out in the cold seems to cleanse the soul.
You can see each breath as the vapor creates a small cloud of steam coming out of your mouth.
You can hear the ice crunch as you walk across to the next spot.
The trees are beautiful with their arms reaching out without leaves and it feels like they are welcoming you to God’s creation.
Jeff did find a spot and we caught just a few fish. But as the sun began to set in the west, we decided we’d had enough fun.
That was the first time all day I felt a bit of a chill.
Not sure I’d go without my ice hut very often, but who knows. With the current weather situation, we might just have to do open water fishing this winter and I’m OK with that too.
Get outside, freeze your tootsies off and feel that fresh air in your lungs.
Next year we might have to go to Alaska or Canada to experience the cold.