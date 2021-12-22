Vigil: Climate change — aka the Grinch — stole Christmas

Please don’t get all riled up; this is not a political column and I’m not trying to start an argument.

The truth is all in how climate change is defined and I’m all in that something changed because we don’t have any of the white stuff falling this week.

I’ll let you all debate on whose fault it is. All I know is I won’t be going ice fishing around here for at least another week. That’s painful no matter who we blame for the heat.

On the other hand, I’m still playing golf. Maybe we can become the next Phoenix with year-round outdoor activities and 115-plus degree temperatures in the summer.

I have seen some Facebook posts that ice is 4 to 6 inches thick at the Valentine Refuge, so I guess I’ll just need to take a couple days and go there. I’m OK with that.

It’s kind of funny that I look forward to cold weather. Never liked it before, but it has grown on me and I actually enjoy being outside and freezing my fingers.

Last year, I went ice fishing with my friend Jeff Hankla. We went to a private pond and that day the temperature was 17 degrees below zero.