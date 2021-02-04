Vigil: Family history brings sense of gratitude

Wanting to get away from the abuse, Jesus hid away on the food wagon. He was barefoot and had only the clothes on his back.

The travelers were moving to Dodge City, Kansas, and took off on the trail unaware of the young stowaway. That evening when they stopped for supper, the cook found Jesus hidden among the supplies.

It was not possible to send or take the young boy back to Wagon Mound. After some discussion, they decided to take him along with them. He spoke only Spanish and the folks in the wagon train spoke only English. Jesus grew up with the folks in Dodge City and learned how to speak English fluently.

When he was 20 years old, he decided to go back to his family in Wagon Mound. He made his way to the town — I’m not sure how he traveled, either on foot or horseback — and when he walked into the village he asked for his mother.

His mother, my dad’s great-grandmother, couldn’t believe it. She knew he had a birthmark behind one of his knees and she asked him to pull up his pants leg.

There was the “strawberry” and she leaped for joy and held him tightly in her arms. It was quite the reunion. Dad didn’t say what happened to the evil stepfather, but he apparently was no longer a part of the picture.