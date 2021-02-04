Vigil: Family history brings sense of gratitude

My parents Felix and Naomi Vigil continue to live life to its fullest with joy and love.
Dad will turn 93 this month, although his birthday is Feb. 29 and that date only comes around every four years during a leap year. Mom is 86 and they are both doing well in my hometown of Pueblo, Colorado, and still living in their own home.
They have stayed COVID-19 free, but they are so tired of being in prison, as Dad said the other day. They do sneak out once in a while to pick up some groceries and to enjoy some sense of freedom. They received their first vaccination and are awaiting the second in a few weeks.
Their overall health is good, although they both have issues that causes them to tire easily. It is so good to talk to them over the phone. Mom has a pretty decent working knowledge of cell phones and enjoys watching videos of their great-grandkids.
I spoke with them recently and asked Dad to tell me a story of his grandfather, Jesus Maria Maestas. He shared it with me previously, but I had forgotten some of the details.
Jesus lived in Wagon Mound, New Mexico, which is a small town along Interstate 25 about 90 miles south of Trinidad, Colorado.
When Jesus was about 10 years old, he had a mean stepfather who would beat him regularly. One day, a wagon train came through and stopped overnight outside of the village.
Wanting to get away from the abuse, Jesus hid away on the food wagon. He was barefoot and had only the clothes on his back.
The travelers were moving to Dodge City, Kansas, and took off on the trail unaware of the young stowaway. That evening when they stopped for supper, the cook found Jesus hidden among the supplies.
It was not possible to send or take the young boy back to Wagon Mound. After some discussion, they decided to take him along with them. He spoke only Spanish and the folks in the wagon train spoke only English. Jesus grew up with the folks in Dodge City and learned how to speak English fluently.
When he was 20 years old, he decided to go back to his family in Wagon Mound. He made his way to the town — I’m not sure how he traveled, either on foot or horseback — and when he walked into the village he asked for his mother.
His mother, my dad’s great-grandmother, couldn’t believe it. She knew he had a birthmark behind one of his knees and she asked him to pull up his pants leg.
There was the “strawberry” and she leaped for joy and held him tightly in her arms. It was quite the reunion. Dad didn’t say what happened to the evil stepfather, but he apparently was no longer a part of the picture.
Dad didn’t know anything about his grandfather’s time in Kansas, but remembers being told perhaps the folks were of German descent and were coming back from California.
Jesus eventually married and started a family in Wagon Mound. He became the first sheriff of Mora County, New Mexico.
Another story that was passed down to my dad was when Jesus made a big arrest. A man who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals came to town and was sitting in a local bar.
My great-grandfather heard about the man and went to the bar. Jesus was not very tall or big and the fugitive was a rather large man. Jesus snuck up from behind and arrested him without incident and booked him into the county jail.
One of his children was my grandmother, Blandina, who eventually married my grandfather, Felix Vigil Sr. They moved to Trinidad, where my dad was born.
I’m so glad my parents have such great memories and are willing to share these wonderful stories with me.