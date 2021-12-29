Vigil: Fear identified as the Great Liar

2 Timothy 1:7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.

The deceiver doesn’t have the power to give or take life, but he has one of the most effective tools in the spiritual war we face every day. Fear. And without a doubt, that is a powerful weapon.

Convincing us to be afraid essentially renders us ineffective and that is all he wants. There is no future but despair when we allow Satan to control our thoughts. He doesn’t want what’s best for us. He wants to destroy us.

The key to resistance is not what God hasn’t given us, but what he does give us. He gives us power, love and self-control.

Each is a tool to help combat our fears. This power is based on only one thing and that is our relationship with Jesus.

When we have that connection with the Savior we are given the strength to deny Satan access to our mind and body. All we have to do is tap into the power source through prayer and the Word of God.

Of course, that requires more than just having the knowledge about God’s love and guidance. We must put that knowledge into action.