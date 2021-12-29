Vigil: Fear identified as the Great Liar

The fog cleared and standing right in front of me was the image of defeat.
It was gruesome looking and I shrank at its appearance as my heart began to race. The creature took a step toward me, I cowered knowing I did not have the strength to resist.
Dreams like this sometimes wake me up in the middle of the night. Not often, but when they do I wake up in a cold sweat and fear grips my heart.
Fear. This is the unhealthy kind of fear that can debilitate and destroy a life.
How often have we allowed our fears to control our thoughts and ultimately our actions. To be certain, there is a fear that is healthy for us as well.
That version is the one that tells us not to walk out on thin ice. Or perhaps the fear that we learned as a child not to touch a hot stove or to play with sharp knives.
We gain insight from knowing there are things and circumstances that can harm us, therefore in the long game, we acquire knowledge that protects us from danger.
The other kind of fear is evil and its intent is to destroy us, to control us, to bring us into submission.
Overcoming that kind of fear takes perseverance and determination. Not an easy task.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-control.
The deceiver doesn’t have the power to give or take life, but he has one of the most effective tools in the spiritual war we face every day. Fear. And without a doubt, that is a powerful weapon.
Convincing us to be afraid essentially renders us ineffective and that is all he wants. There is no future but despair when we allow Satan to control our thoughts. He doesn’t want what’s best for us. He wants to destroy us.
The key to resistance is not what God hasn’t given us, but what he does give us. He gives us power, love and self-control.
Each is a tool to help combat our fears. This power is based on only one thing and that is our relationship with Jesus.
When we have that connection with the Savior we are given the strength to deny Satan access to our mind and body. All we have to do is tap into the power source through prayer and the Word of God.
Of course, that requires more than just having the knowledge about God’s love and guidance. We must put that knowledge into action.
The second is love and that is so powerful. Fear drives out love and causes us to spend all our time looking at our own circumstances. Godly love requires us to think of others before ourselves.
Focusing on loving others takes the pressure off so we can live freely.
Finally, self-control brings us to our responsibility, not just to ourselves, but to others as well.
When we live in fear, there is no way we can offer support to those in our lives who are depending on us. It is imperative that we overcome those thoughts of despair in order to function for the benefit of our families and friends.
Too often, the fear of failure controls whether or not we reach our God-given potential. Each one of us has been given a gift and the intent is for us to share that with others. Not so we can garner attention to how great we might be, but to honor God with our lives.
The best news of all is even when we fail — and we will fail — God is there to help us learn from those experiences. He doesn’t have unrealistic expectations for us, we’re the only ones who impose that upon ourselves.
Fear is a dreadful disease, but there is a cure. Believe, not in yourself, but in the Creator who designed you to live a life free from sin and fear.
FREEDOM!!