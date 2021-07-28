Vigil: Grateful for the Good Samaritans of the world

Matt Burklund lay on the ground for about 20 minutes before someone stopped to help.
He had been mowing his lawn at his home that sits along a busy street in North Platte. The heat of the day overwhelmed him and he collapsed with exhaustion.
As he lay there, car after car drove past and no one stopped to see if he was OK.
There could be a lot of legitimate reasons. Perhaps those drivers were focusing on the road and didn’t see him. Maybe they were looking for cars coming from the cross street and their eyes were turned the other way.
It’s possible someone saw him lying there, but fear kept them from stopping to investigate. Fear often prevents us from doing the right thing.
It could be that some folks were in a hurry to get somewhere and didn’t want to be bothered. That would be a tragedy, and this incident came close to being tragic.
Burklund said finally a young lady stopped to help him and “basically saved my life.”
It is difficult to step into situations where we might feel like we don’t have the knowledge needed to assist someone in distress. In these times, however, we all have cellphones, and the least we can do is stop to see what help someone might need.
Of course, no judgment here, perhaps it wasn’t clear to the passersby that Burklund was in real distress.
This story reminds me of another story that was told many, many years ago.
A man had been traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho when robbers attacked him, beat him and stole all his goods.
A priest and a Levite were also traveling along the road, and when they saw him, they moved to the other side of the road to avoid him. A Samaritan came along and had pity on the man and stopped to help him.
He bandaged his wounds, put the man on his donkey and took him to the next town. The Samaritan put him up in a hotel and paid for all his expenses for someone to care for him.
The core message of this story is the action, or perhaps the non-action, of the religious leaders. They thought themselves to be holy and righteous because of their religiosity, but their faith had no substance.
I’m not saying the incident with Mr. Burklund is the same thing, but there are similarities. Perhaps we need to take a look at our own hearts to examine what we believe.
Despite circumstances that are difficult to navigate, do we really have the faith we say we do? Is our belief in God merely words that fall off our lips and drop to the ground unsubstantiated? Or are we looking for opportunities to exercise our faith by helping those around us who might be in need?
An incident in my own life many years ago often brings regret. Whenever I think of this event, my heart is filled with guilt for my inaction.
I was a worship pastor at the time. As I was driving home for lunch one day, I came up to a stoplight along Jeffers Street.
To my left, riding along the sidewalk on a bicycle was someone I knew well. He was having difficulty riding his bike and carrying a bag full of groceries.
As he came to the intersection, he saw the light change and knew he had to stop quickly. He panicked and took a tumble, with groceries spilling out all over the ground.
I didn’t stop to help.
Despite God’s forgiveness, I still have a hard time forgiving myself for my inaction and lack of compassion.
The lesson I learned that day has stayed with me, although I know there have been other times I could have done more when I saw someone in distress.
Perhaps each of us needs to slow down a bit, look around us and be ready to reach out when God puts someone in our path who could use a helping hand.
I hope to get better at it each day.