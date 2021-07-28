Vigil: Grateful for the Good Samaritans of the world

This story reminds me of another story that was told many, many years ago.

A man had been traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho when robbers attacked him, beat him and stole all his goods.

A priest and a Levite were also traveling along the road, and when they saw him, they moved to the other side of the road to avoid him. A Samaritan came along and had pity on the man and stopped to help him.

He bandaged his wounds, put the man on his donkey and took him to the next town. The Samaritan put him up in a hotel and paid for all his expenses for someone to care for him.

The core message of this story is the action, or perhaps the non-action, of the religious leaders. They thought themselves to be holy and righteous because of their religiosity, but their faith had no substance.

I’m not saying the incident with Mr. Burklund is the same thing, but there are similarities. Perhaps we need to take a look at our own hearts to examine what we believe.

Despite circumstances that are difficult to navigate, do we really have the faith we say we do? Is our belief in God merely words that fall off our lips and drop to the ground unsubstantiated? Or are we looking for opportunities to exercise our faith by helping those around us who might be in need?