Vigil: Her time came, but memories of the 'Granny Van' will live on

so loved.

I’ve never loved another automobile until we bought the 2006 Dodge Caravan in 2012. Not classic, not a beauty. You see, my nest was empty.

Why did I need a minivan? I could have had another Mustang or a cute little sports car to make me more attractive. But I love to go treasure hunting, and by that, I mean “thrift treasures.”

I wanted something to haul my treasures. Dependable ... comfortable ... spacious ... perfect — just me and my van.

But as it turned out, my grandchildren started coming as the real treasures, and “The Van” became “The Granny Van.”

It was great to haul them from place to place. I could see them and hear them without too much twisting and turning. I could get them in and out and all buckled up as snug as bugs in the Granny Van. I could sit in the back with them on long trips.

We discussed who gets the best seat, what song should we sing, enjoyed the open view to play I Spy and, the best of all, listened to “Adventures in Odyssey.”

You see, I had done this once before with three other little ones. It was another van and another time, but, oh, just as sweet.