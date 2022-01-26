Vigil: It just doesn’t pay to go and get yourself in a hurry

Another time, I got all the way out to a nearby lake and found I had forgotten my ice auger. No fishing that day either.

All of those things happened because I got in a hurry. The feeling of drilling through the ice, dropping a jig down the hole and watching the fish take the bait on the fish finder is a blast and I just can’t get there soon enough.

There have been other times when being in a hurry has cost me and I won’t bore you with all those details.

This time, it was a painful moment.

I was up early enough, actually had a good night’s sleep and fixed breakfast. My equipment was ready to go and I pulled on my clothes. Not too early because it can get pretty warm wearing all those layers in the house.

After breakfast I went in to brush my teeth so as not to scare the fish away with morning breath.

These days of senior living, my eyes take a while to focus in the morning. My doctor told me “as we get older” we don’t blink as often so our eyes dry out.

He recommended some eye drops and I’ve been using them regularly and they seem to help.