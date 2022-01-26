Vigil: It just doesn’t pay to go and get yourself in a hurry

Over the years, I can recount numerous times when I should have taken more time to do something.
Rushing seldom turns out for the better. Apparently, I am still learning that lesson, over and over and over again.
I took a day off to head up north to do some ice fishing at the Valentine Refuge near Valentine. In order to get in a full day of fishing, we needed to leave by 5:30 a.m.
That meant, of course, I needed to be up by 4:15 in order to have breakfast, get dressed in multiple layers in preparation for the cold and get my equipment ready to load in my friend’s truck.
Most of the time, the night before these trips, I am pretty wound up in anticipation for what I consider a lot of fun. We moved our day up to avoid the 20 to 30 mph winds that were forecasted and picked a pretty good day.
The night before I gathered all my clothes and stuff so I wouldn’t wake my wife, Gail, up in the morning. Of course, as I lay there my mind goes over all the things I need to take to make sure I haven’t forgotten anything.
Believe me, I have forgotten stuff on these trips in the past. Once I forgot my fish finder on a trip to Merritt Reservoir and had to fish blind. That didn’t go well.
Another time, I got all the way out to a nearby lake and found I had forgotten my ice auger. No fishing that day either.
All of those things happened because I got in a hurry. The feeling of drilling through the ice, dropping a jig down the hole and watching the fish take the bait on the fish finder is a blast and I just can’t get there soon enough.
There have been other times when being in a hurry has cost me and I won’t bore you with all those details.
This time, it was a painful moment.
I was up early enough, actually had a good night’s sleep and fixed breakfast. My equipment was ready to go and I pulled on my clothes. Not too early because it can get pretty warm wearing all those layers in the house.
After breakfast I went in to brush my teeth so as not to scare the fish away with morning breath.
These days of senior living, my eyes take a while to focus in the morning. My doctor told me “as we get older” we don’t blink as often so our eyes dry out.
He recommended some eye drops and I’ve been using them regularly and they seem to help.
That morning, I was having trouble with my vision so decided to use the eye drops. I reached up into the medicine cabinet and grabbed a bottle.
I do everything systematically and seldom change my routine. For example, when I eat, I always measure my food so I have one bite of each thing left on the plate as I finish. I know, weird, right?
With eye drops, I always put the drops in my left eye first, that’s my good eye, and my right eye second, my bad eye.
I’m legally blind in my right eye due to macular holes.
This particular morning, I don’t know why, but I raised the bottle to my right eye first and dripped a couple of drops in my bad eye. Immediately a burning sensation took over and with my good eye, I looked at the bottle and realized I had grabbed the ear wax removal drops.
The pain was brief, but strong as I rinsed and rinsed. After a few minutes the pain subsided, but my eye was red and still a bit irritated.
The good news is that it didn’t affect my vision. I have no vision in that eye anyway, except for some peripheral eyesight. After a few minutes, I found the bottle of eye drops and proceeded to moisten both eyes once again before heading out the door.
Often we find out too late we have made a mistake. The good thing about life is that most of the time, we are given a second chance. Certainly my mistake was not life-threatening, but it could have been worse, I suppose.
I’m still learning to take things a bit more slowly and not to speak hurriedly, act hurriedly or do anything hurriedly. Remember, the eye you save may be your own.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite columns from 2021
The North Platte Telegraph reporter Job Vigil looks back on some of his favorite columns from 2021.
Just when you need it, I believe God reaches out and touches your heart. His timing is impeccable.
Life for my parents began nearly a century ago in Colorado.
More than anything else, my heart overflows with love watching Tevye converse with God.
Life often brings with it humbling experiences to remind us we are not all that.
Two homes in the town I was raised hold a solid place in my memory bank.