An early taste of cold weather this week forced me to bring out my winter coat.
I have mixed feelings about the drop in temperatures. It brought awareness about the impending end to golf season and that bothers me a bit.
At the same time, I love fall and winter fishing and my excitement is growing as the seasons approach. Standing out on a frozen pond provides such a cathartic release that can’t be explained unless you’ve done it. Bring it on, I’m ready.
Actually, it was probably my wife who took my coat out of storage and hung it on the coat rack for me. As I prepared to head outside for a trip to the store, there it was and I gladly donned it and zipped it up.
There, however, was something different this time. I felt an object in one of the pockets and wondered what I had left in there. Perhaps it was some ice fishing stuff or a treat I forgot about from the last time I wore the coat several months ago.
I pulled the object out of my pocket and it was a small pink plastic container. My curiosity was piqued and I opened the vial to find a folded up piece of paper inside of it.
As I unfolded the paper, there was a message scrawled on it that said “I (heart) you Papa” and the handwriting was easy to identify as belonging to my granddaughter Tinsley.
Wow. The eyes filled up with tears of joy and I felt so blessed at that moment.
Tinsley is our oldest grandchild who was born on Sept. 3, the same birthday as my mom and one week before mine. Ever since she came into the world, my heart has melted every time I see her.
We have spent some special moments together, although I think “Miga” — her name for Gail — is her favorite most of the time. They have a special grandmother-granddaughter relationship and I’m so grateful for that.
The other day I told her she is my favorite granddaughter and she, not missing a beat, said, “I’m your only granddaughter” and she gave me that look.
Since Tinsley came into this world we have been blessed with three more grandchildren, all boys — Trax, Tobias and Felix. I love them just as much as my favorite granddaughter and they each have a special place in my heart.
When I think of the world we are living in, my heart hurts for the future of these kids. Tinsley is 9 years old, but she has the heart and soul of a mature adult. Her love for others permeates her being and she has no problem expressing that, not only to Gail and me, but to her family and friends.
My prayer is that God protects their hearts from the evil and sin we all face in this imperfect world. The grandchildren have helped me to learn how to trust God more because there is not much I can do to prevent them from experiencing the not-so-good things they will sometimes face in this life.
Gail reminds me that God loves them more than either of us can and our job is to pray for His guidance in their lives.
Tinsley truly understands that concept and it won’t be long before the boys will grasp it as well.
From this day forward I will carry that little pink plastic container with me and each time I feel it in my pocket, I am going to pray for our littles, hopefully with the same passion I experienced when I opened it for the first time.
Papa (hearts) you too, kids.
