Vigil: Light does its best work in the darkness

While doing my daily devotional, I learned that God wants me to let my light shine. Not to draw attention to myself, but to give others hope by shedding light about His saving grace.

Our world is a mess and many folks I see are thinking about pulling off the highway and sheltering in place. I think that is a mistake.

Certainly it is discouraging to think at times our light isn’t changing the world around us, but the truth is that it is only God’s Light that has that power.

It is vital to remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s and we must exercise our faith and trust that all things work together for good to those who are called according to His purpose.

I have never heard anyone say that we should turn on the darkness and drown out the light. Always it is about turning on the light so we can see in the darkness.

God tells us that we live in this world, but we who believe in Jesus Christ as our Savior are not of this world.