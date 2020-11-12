Vigil: Light does its best work in the darkness

When I left the office on Monday, it was dark outside but on the way home I was captured by the lights of the city.
Lately I’ve been pondering what it means to be a light in this crazy world and as I drove several thoughts formed in my mind.
In these days of what some see as dark and dreary, I believe that darkness is no match for the light. It is clear to me that darkness has no real power to snuff out the light. Darkness dissipates the moment a light is powered up.
Last week I had to go into my crawl space to work on the dryer vent. I have a headlamp and put it on before going down into the darkness.
As I stood outside the crawl space door, I turned on the light and noticed it did not make any change in my surroundings. It was a sunny day and the power of the sun drowned out my little lamp and made it unnecessary.
Then I entered the darkness and the lamp on my head overpowered the darkness and allowed me to see — including the spiders and their webs.
Another day on my way to work, I looked up as I sat at an intersection and saw a group of pigeons roosting on top of a light pole. In developing this idea of light and darkness, it occurred to me that the lights on those poles are basically ineffective during daylight hours. Other than, of course, as a spot for the pigeons to settle.
While doing my daily devotional, I learned that God wants me to let my light shine. Not to draw attention to myself, but to give others hope by shedding light about His saving grace.
Our world is a mess and many folks I see are thinking about pulling off the highway and sheltering in place. I think that is a mistake.
Certainly it is discouraging to think at times our light isn’t changing the world around us, but the truth is that it is only God’s Light that has that power.
It is vital to remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s and we must exercise our faith and trust that all things work together for good to those who are called according to His purpose.
I have never heard anyone say that we should turn on the darkness and drown out the light. Always it is about turning on the light so we can see in the darkness.
God tells us that we live in this world, but we who believe in Jesus Christ as our Savior are not of this world.
His commands tell us that though we live in this imperfect environment, it is in that darkness we must be in order to shed His light. If we as Christians gather together in the daylight and never venture out into the darkness, we will not find the opportunities God wants us to see that will allow us to offer hope to someone who is hindered by the dark.
Darkness carries with it the character of sin, secrecy, fear, danger, uncertainty and more. Light, meanwhile, always has a positive connotation in that it illuminates life by defeating all the characters of darkness.
Once for all, Jesus paid the price and became the Light of the World. The power of his love is the light that cannot be hidden.
In that, we can be certain nothing will ever be dark enough to smother the light and if we believe, sin and its partners will never steal us from the palm of Jesus’ hand.
Turn on your light and go out, not to become part of the darkness, but to shine as a beacon of hope for those who need to see the Lighthouse on the hill.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!