Vigil: Like the weather, life changes in a blink

The month of February should be sent to psychological counseling for a season.
Winter totally lost its identity this year and it looks like March is beginning to follow suit. That really isn’t so unusual for late winter and early spring, but it sure feels different and out of control.
Twice in February I played golf on nearly perfect weather days. This is the first time in a while I played golf at least once a month from November through February. I’m certainly not complaining about that. On the other hand, my ice fishing equipment didn’t get much wear and tear and that could be a good thing as well. Next year, it will still be in great condition, supposing we get enough cold weather to freeze the water.
The truth is that we can’t do anything about it. I’m not going to go into the climate change argument because that’s not my intent. I just think it makes me realize how little I am in comparison to our world and the universe as a whole.
There are things we can do, however, to adjust to the things that are out of our control.
Life is meant to be lived and I intend to do as much of that as possible with the time I have left on this earth. Not all of what I do or want to do is spend all my hours recreating out in nature, although a 36-hour day to get everything in would certainly be acceptable.
No, time is not adjustable, though I appreciate the so-called daylight savings we have that allows me more time to do some kayaking or flail away on the links.
Some things don’t change, however. I still have to pay taxes and in order to pay the bills, I continue to be thankfully employed.
For me, I believe I have a greater purpose than just doing things for me. God has given me the gifts he has in order to help me fulfill his plan for my life.
There are many variants to what I see as the main body of work he expects from me. All, however, stand firm on the foundation he has given me for my life through his son, Jesus.
Looking at life through the perspective of his teachings, whenever there are things I identify as out of my control, I know they are never too much for God to handle.
Those are standard words to say and easy words to say, but acting on them is not always that simple. Faith is an action and it must be exercised.
It’s simply not true that God doesn’t give us more than we can handle. If that were true, we would all be making the right decisions all the time and life would be, well, perfect.
It isn’t.
The truth is that we often face many things that we can’t handle on our own. The good news is that Jesus will walk through those things to guide and help us to adjust to our changing environment called life.
The wind will blow hard this month and there will be a couple more snow storms followed by more wind and then thunderstorms and such. Stand tall as best you can and when you can’t, put away the ice fishing stuff and grab your kayak or golf clubs to live within the parameters foisted upon us.
February has moved forward. We should as well.