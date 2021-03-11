Vigil: Like the weather, life changes in a blink

No, time is not adjustable, though I appreciate the so-called daylight savings we have that allows me more time to do some kayaking or flail away on the links.

Some things don’t change, however. I still have to pay taxes and in order to pay the bills, I continue to be thankfully employed.

For me, I believe I have a greater purpose than just doing things for me. God has given me the gifts he has in order to help me fulfill his plan for my life.

There are many variants to what I see as the main body of work he expects from me. All, however, stand firm on the foundation he has given me for my life through his son, Jesus.

Looking at life through the perspective of his teachings, whenever there are things I identify as out of my control, I know they are never too much for God to handle.

Those are standard words to say and easy words to say, but acting on them is not always that simple. Faith is an action and it must be exercised.

It’s simply not true that God doesn’t give us more than we can handle. If that were true, we would all be making the right decisions all the time and life would be, well, perfect.

It isn’t.