Vigil: Live life with plans for a future

I have been blessed beyond measure and I am grateful. There is no need to compare my stuff with yours. I just hope to be content with what I have and at the same time strive for the goals I am tasked with in this world.

The attitude of looking at life as a glass half full helps me to stay positive in sometimes negative circumstances. It’s not looking through rose-colored glasses, but finding the path to better myself in God’s eyes by building on the good things in life.

Consequently, my drive is to experience all I can that brings honor to God while enjoying the things and activities that come from His blessings.

Not judging anyone, but retirement to me looks like what I am doing right now. There is no reason to go on a permanent vacation when I still have something to offer in the area of influence God has granted me.

My constant prayer is to stay humble and not to think I’m better than anyone else. I’m in good health, but that is not from anything that I have done of my own accord.

Certainly I do all I can to exercise, eat healthy, laugh a lot, love deeply and that contributes to good reports from my health care provider. But, there is no doubt in my mind that this is how God created me.

The plan for me is to continue living out loud and using the talents I have been entrusted with to encourage others. I pray you find your way, that you discover this truth, as written in Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”