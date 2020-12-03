Vigil: Live life with plans for a future

In looking forward to the final years of my life, I am not going to go out with a whimper.
No need to worry, I’m not dying anytime soon — as if I had anything to say about it. God knows the number of my days on this globe and I’m not going to question that.
I am also not going to sit around in my rocking chair eating bonbons and looking at the sky. That would just speed up the process and God would probably have to deduct those hours from what he originally granted me.
To be sure, I am looking forward to the day God calls me home. Heaven, especially after the year we’ve had, seems pretty appealing.
The faith I have in my eternal future plays a part in how I view the present. I refuse to look at life with a Doomsday approach. I believe God gave me life for a purpose and my job is to execute that plan to the best of my abilities.
Many of you might think I spend all my time enjoying the pleasures of recreation. Well, OK, I do allow a lot of time for golfing, fishing, riding my bicycle and other fun activities. I also allow time for work.
My job is something I enjoy — some days more than others. Appreciation for the opportunities I have been given to share stories and ideas gives me all the motivation I need to keep on rolling down the track.
I have been blessed beyond measure and I am grateful. There is no need to compare my stuff with yours. I just hope to be content with what I have and at the same time strive for the goals I am tasked with in this world.
The attitude of looking at life as a glass half full helps me to stay positive in sometimes negative circumstances. It’s not looking through rose-colored glasses, but finding the path to better myself in God’s eyes by building on the good things in life.
Consequently, my drive is to experience all I can that brings honor to God while enjoying the things and activities that come from His blessings.
Not judging anyone, but retirement to me looks like what I am doing right now. There is no reason to go on a permanent vacation when I still have something to offer in the area of influence God has granted me.
My constant prayer is to stay humble and not to think I’m better than anyone else. I’m in good health, but that is not from anything that I have done of my own accord.
Certainly I do all I can to exercise, eat healthy, laugh a lot, love deeply and that contributes to good reports from my health care provider. But, there is no doubt in my mind that this is how God created me.
The plan for me is to continue living out loud and using the talents I have been entrusted with to encourage others. I pray you find your way, that you discover this truth, as written in Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
