Vigil: Look for the blessings in all circumstances

I’m thankful for my family. My wife has been a partner who has been willing to stand with me through thick and thin for more than 42 years.

We have had our moments of difficulty, but we both understand our security comes first in the person of Jesus Christ. It’s not money or possessions that fulfill, but our relationship first with Him, then the rest all falls into its proper place.

Our children are a joy and Gail and I have tried to be consistent in our love for them through good times and the not-so-good times. Although it has taken me through a roller coaster ride of trying to understand what it means to be a good parent, I have learned a lot about the “forever” aspect of loving them unconditionally.

Then there are the grandchildren. What a blessing they are and despite at times running out of energy trying to keep up with them, I love the energy they bring into our lives.

Of course, there are my parents and I am so grateful they are still with us in this world. Dad will be 93 in February and Mom is in her mid-80s. Their overall health is still good. Visiting them during this time is not possible but I do my best to stay in phone contact with them often.