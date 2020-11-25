Vigil: Look for the blessings in all circumstances

Thanksgiving dinner brings me great joy every year, not because of the awesome food we eat, but because our family shares lots of love.
No one could have predicted the changes that have taken place over the last year and now will affect the traditions we have come to expect. Most of us will probably not have the same opportunities to get together we have had in the past because of the pandemic.
Facing the struggle may be difficult, but there is still so much for which we can be thankful. I pray we don’t allow this moment to defeat us and that we seek out the truly important things to appreciate.
Gratitude is something we can cultivate in our own hearts and by doing so, it may change our attitude to help us overcome the difficulties we may be facing.
For me, I am thankful for God’s grace in giving me freedom from sin through his Son, Jesus Christ. Because of my relationship with Him, I can truly find joy in all circumstances.
Full disclosure, that sometimes takes some work on my part to prevent my sinful nature from blocking the Son. I’m not perfect and in spite of my position in Christ, I find myself spiritually weak at times.
Trust is something that takes constant work on my part to guard myself against the deceit of the dark side. I’m not always good at that and from time to time I can become discouraged. Prayer and spending time in God’s Word helps to stem off the tide of despair and I am grateful for His presence in my life each day.
I’m thankful for my family. My wife has been a partner who has been willing to stand with me through thick and thin for more than 42 years.
We have had our moments of difficulty, but we both understand our security comes first in the person of Jesus Christ. It’s not money or possessions that fulfill, but our relationship first with Him, then the rest all falls into its proper place.
Our children are a joy and Gail and I have tried to be consistent in our love for them through good times and the not-so-good times. Although it has taken me through a roller coaster ride of trying to understand what it means to be a good parent, I have learned a lot about the “forever” aspect of loving them unconditionally.
Then there are the grandchildren. What a blessing they are and despite at times running out of energy trying to keep up with them, I love the energy they bring into our lives.
Of course, there are my parents and I am so grateful they are still with us in this world. Dad will be 93 in February and Mom is in her mid-80s. Their overall health is still good. Visiting them during this time is not possible but I do my best to stay in phone contact with them often.
Thanksgiving Day is a day we set aside to give thanks to the Lord for His provision and blessings. It is my favorite holiday of all. I am doing my best, however, not to be thankful just one day a year, but to acknowledge God’s grace every moment as long as I have breath.
My prayer is that God touches your heart in a special way this Thanksgiving Day and that you are blessed beyond measure.
Love each other because God first loved us.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!