Vigil: Love from friends fills my life with joy

Another thank you is in order for being voted No. 1 columnist by our readers. Not something I cultivate, but it touches my feelers and wells up in my heart and out through my eyes.

Writing is something I love to do and telling your stories, my stories, the stories about my parents and their predecessors is more joy than I deserve.

Never for a moment did I think I would become a reporter and columnist. I wanted to make a living as a musician, but that lifestyle is very fickle and I didn’t have the perseverance to make it far enough to support myself and my family.

One thing of which I am certain is that God has had his hand on me as he guides me through the twists and turns. Because I believe God gives us the freedom to choose, I know the long and winding road I have traveled hasn’t always been what he wanted for me.

None the less, God’s faithfulness has given me the opportunity to make changes in my thought process, my heart and my direction that brings me back to his path of blessing.

I have no complaints, although I do question him sometimes, about the way life has gone so far.