Vigil: Love from friends fills my life with joy

September begins the busy season for me with summer winding down and autumn on the horizon.
Birthdays for many of my family members, as well as my own, along with officiating volleyball, watching football and yes, golf season is still out there to fill up the days with activities.
I am so grateful for many things and saying thanks seems a little inadequate but the words are good anyway.
Thank you for the awesome birthday cards and wishes. Facebook, U.S. Postal Service, texts and more sent your love my way as I celebrated another year of life. Who knew 70 would feel like this and each day forward is a bonus as far as I’m concerned.
My mom, Naomi, celebrated her 87th birthday on Sept. 3 and granddaughter Tinsley hit double digits at 10 on the same day. Grandson Felix turned three on Sept. 22 and the party last Saturday was fabulous.
Hearing from so many of you as my family and I spent the month basking in the glow of our special days made the month even more precious.
I don’t feel like I thought 70 would feel when I was 20-something. Visions of walking with a cane and being fed through a straw were what I foresaw back then.
Without a doubt, my body feels the years more so than I did at 60, but truth be told, I’m in better shape now than I was at 40. It is because of God’s blessings I grow in number of days, and more and more I understand how little control I have over how my body responds in the aging process.
Another thank you is in order for being voted No. 1 columnist by our readers. Not something I cultivate, but it touches my feelers and wells up in my heart and out through my eyes.
Writing is something I love to do and telling your stories, my stories, the stories about my parents and their predecessors is more joy than I deserve.
Never for a moment did I think I would become a reporter and columnist. I wanted to make a living as a musician, but that lifestyle is very fickle and I didn’t have the perseverance to make it far enough to support myself and my family.
One thing of which I am certain is that God has had his hand on me as he guides me through the twists and turns. Because I believe God gives us the freedom to choose, I know the long and winding road I have traveled hasn’t always been what he wanted for me.
None the less, God’s faithfulness has given me the opportunity to make changes in my thought process, my heart and my direction that brings me back to his path of blessing.
I have no complaints, although I do question him sometimes, about the way life has gone so far.
Like Tevye in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” I love to talk with God and to know him as a trusted friend, something Tevye has shown me can happen.
My treasures are relationships that include my wife, my children, my grandchildren, my parents, my siblings, my extended family and my friends.
It is my goal to never take you for granted. You mean so much to me and my eyes may be fading a bit, but I pray my vision sees your heart and the love we can share together.
Let’s keep moving forward and working together in unity under God’s guidance and may he bless our efforts as we learn to follow the plan he has set out for each of us.
“Seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Matthew 6:33 (ESV)