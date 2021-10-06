Vigil: No shortage of love for ‘Fiddler’ production

More than anything else, my heart overflows with love watching Tevye converse with God.
“Fiddler on the Roof” sits at the top of my list of favorite musicals. Others that stand out to me are “The Sound of Music” and “Oliver.”
In each of those stories, there are moments that stir up my emotions. When Captain von Trapp gently sings “Edelweiss” with misty eyes I melt away as I think about the love I have for my own United States of America.
Oliver Twist’s unfortunate circumstances and subsequent struggles just to survive bring out a strong sense of compassion for children and adults who face difficult times.
But Tevye’s candid and genuine dialogue with the Father gives me encouragement that perhaps I can have an intimate and personal relationship with the God of the universe.
Gail and I attended the Saturday night performance of “Fiddler” at the North Platte Community Playhouse. From the opening scene, we were mesmerized with the quality of the performance.
Tim Vanderheiden’s portrayal of Tevye brought me to tears in its authenticity. Recognition for stellar performances need to go to the entire cast as well. Every detail and nuance was captured with excellence from the musicians performing from the pit, to the sound, the lighting, the choreography and more.
Like many other singers and actors, I’m sure, performing in the production would have been a treasure for me. However, I am so glad that I was given the opportunity to watch, as a member of the audience, one of the best productions I have seen to date.
Darrell Drullinger directed the musical with artistic strength and a dedication to detail that, in my opinion, was worthy of every accolade sent his way.
His comments in the program brought home to me the truth that family and friends are most important because our worldly possessions can be taken from us at any time.
Looking at our world today, the reality of the circumstances that forced the Jews out of their homes by tyrants is not so far-fetched when we look at our future.
But, “as the Good Book says,” we have a hope that transcends all of life’s difficulties.
That hope is in the person of Jesus Christ, who guarantees all persons the opportunity for forgiveness of sins and a relationship with the Father.
Tevye may not have gotten the details of his “Good Book” quotes exactly correct, but there is no doubt in my mind he was sure about the connection he had with his God.
Would it be that each of us could have that confidence in our relationship with the Father through his Son.
I am not ashamed to say the tears flowed freely Saturday night. Through each scene, I identified with the emotions personified by the cast.
Life is hard but God is good, and “Fiddler” reaffirmed that in my heart.
We as Christians are looking forward to the return of Jesus, and if we have to wait for his return in Nebraska or somewhere else, so let it be.
I will not waver in my belief that he said he would come again.
I’ll keep watch.