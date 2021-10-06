Vigil: No shortage of love for ‘Fiddler’ production

Like many other singers and actors, I’m sure, performing in the production would have been a treasure for me. However, I am so glad that I was given the opportunity to watch, as a member of the audience, one of the best productions I have seen to date.

Darrell Drullinger directed the musical with artistic strength and a dedication to detail that, in my opinion, was worthy of every accolade sent his way.

His comments in the program brought home to me the truth that family and friends are most important because our worldly possessions can be taken from us at any time.

Looking at our world today, the reality of the circumstances that forced the Jews out of their homes by tyrants is not so far-fetched when we look at our future.

But, “as the Good Book says,” we have a hope that transcends all of life’s difficulties.

That hope is in the person of Jesus Christ, who guarantees all persons the opportunity for forgiveness of sins and a relationship with the Father.

Tevye may not have gotten the details of his “Good Book” quotes exactly correct, but there is no doubt in my mind he was sure about the connection he had with his God.