Vigil: Not missing sports on TV all that much

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, sports ruled my life.
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 I spent an inordinate amount of time either watching games on the tube or playing some sport. The summers were filled with softball, tennis and fishing. During the winter I played basketball and volleyball.
The gaps between playing a sport were filled with watching pro and college sports on TV. Whenever the Broncos were playing, walking between me and the TV was not acceptable.
I would gently ask Gail to get out of the way. Go ahead, ask her about that. If she just rolls her eyes, don’t pay attention to that and know my demeanor always remained calm.
Those were the days when I watched every game sitting on the edge of my seat ready to leap with joy or to slam something down on the floor when my team failed to execute.
My favorite moment ever in sports came during the 1988 World Series between the Dodgers and the Athletics. They weren’t my teams, but it was the World Series after all, so I watched it intently.
I almost always rooted for the underdog and that year, the Dodgers didn’t have a chance against the best team in major league baseball. When Kirk Gibson hobbled to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning I was thinking, why would Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda call on this over-the-hill player in such a big moment.
Then it happened. For all the underdogs in the world, we were lifted up as Gibson connected for a dramatic home run that propelled the Dodgers, not just to a Game 1 win, but to the World Series crown. I remember jumping up from the floor as I watched it happen and started shouting. Gail looked around the corner from the kitchen door and wondered if I had lost my mind — I had.
Perhaps it was because I played sports, I’m not sure, but the games I watched were important to me.
Watching was time when I could forget about the real issues of life and just enjoy incredible athletes playing a childhood game.
These days, my joy of the games has waned. No longer is it about the game itself. So many of the world’s issues have infiltrated the purity and core values of the competition that I no longer enjoy watching.
I still love the Broncos and the Nuggets and the Yankees, but have decided not to watch them. Perhaps this self-imposed fast will last for a brief time, I don’t know. If I see the games get back to being just that — just games, I’ll probably restart my now forever tempered obsession.
Until then, I’ll spend more time on the golf course and on the lakes and ponds fishing or riding my bicycle. That’s what I’ve been doing and honestly, it has been life-changing for me.
My health has improved greatly and I can enjoy those activities as they were meant to be — pure and simple games of pleasure. Perhaps the big leagues will return to that concept some day as well.
