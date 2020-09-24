Vigil: Not missing sports on TV all that much

Then it happened. For all the underdogs in the world, we were lifted up as Gibson connected for a dramatic home run that propelled the Dodgers, not just to a Game 1 win, but to the World Series crown. I remember jumping up from the floor as I watched it happen and started shouting. Gail looked around the corner from the kitchen door and wondered if I had lost my mind — I had.

Perhaps it was because I played sports, I’m not sure, but the games I watched were important to me.

Watching was time when I could forget about the real issues of life and just enjoy incredible athletes playing a childhood game.

These days, my joy of the games has waned. No longer is it about the game itself. So many of the world’s issues have infiltrated the purity and core values of the competition that I no longer enjoy watching.

I still love the Broncos and the Nuggets and the Yankees, but have decided not to watch them. Perhaps this self-imposed fast will last for a brief time, I don’t know. If I see the games get back to being just that — just games, I’ll probably restart my now forever tempered obsession.