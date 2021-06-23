Vigil: Nothing in this world stays the same

One time, Rick — I don’t remember his last name — broke his arm and couldn’t play so we made him the umpire so he could still participate.

That empty lot no longer exists as there have been three homes built on a space that really is only big enough for one. Nevertheless, the homes are well kept and it looks better than that old dirt playground we had all those years.

I turned right onto Ogden and drove slowly past the old brick home. There used to be two big trees in the front yard and the sloping yard once had a beautiful lawn. I mowed that lawn with a push mower many times over the years.

A sadness swept over me as I saw the big trees were no longer there and the entire front yard was all dirt. Not one blade of grass. To be fair, it appeared the house was being renovated and perhaps the yard was awaiting some new sod to be laid down.

From that house, I drove down to East Eighth Street and turned right. A stop light on Norwood and Eighth gave me another moment to reflect. On the northwest corner stood a building that once housed a small hamburger joint where we used to stop and play pinball machines after school for a nickel a play. It was boarded up and graffiti was painted all over the walls.