Vigil: Nothing in this world stays the same

Two homes in the town I was raised hold a solid place in my memory bank.
The first is the home that once belonged to my grandparents Silverio and Donna Marquez. I was literally born in that house and the joy that permeated every aspect of that place continued into the time Gail and I purchased it from my parents in the mid-1980s.
The second home is on North Ogden Avenue where my brother, sister and I spent our childhood from the third grade through high school. The neighborhood was full of life in those days with at least 20 kids our age who played games together and shared dreams.
The last time I visited Pueblo, Colorado, was Feb. 29, 2020, for my dad’s 93rd birthday. I had the opportunity to return a week or so after that long wait. The town has change dramatically over the years and, as usual, I took a drive through the old neighborhoods.
I drove through Belmont first and crossed Highway 50 on Norwood Avenue going south to 17th Street, where I turned left. That section of street is only one block long and at the end of the block is Ogden Avenue, which is where we lived. I stopped at the corner for a moment and remembered the once-empty lot on the northwest corner of that intersection.
Baseball games were the norm for the neighborhood kids and we always had enough players to field two teams. Boys and girls played together and nobody was ever left out.
One time, Rick — I don’t remember his last name — broke his arm and couldn’t play so we made him the umpire so he could still participate.
That empty lot no longer exists as there have been three homes built on a space that really is only big enough for one. Nevertheless, the homes are well kept and it looks better than that old dirt playground we had all those years.
I turned right onto Ogden and drove slowly past the old brick home. There used to be two big trees in the front yard and the sloping yard once had a beautiful lawn. I mowed that lawn with a push mower many times over the years.
A sadness swept over me as I saw the big trees were no longer there and the entire front yard was all dirt. Not one blade of grass. To be fair, it appeared the house was being renovated and perhaps the yard was awaiting some new sod to be laid down.
From that house, I drove down to East Eighth Street and turned right. A stop light on Norwood and Eighth gave me another moment to reflect. On the northwest corner stood a building that once housed a small hamburger joint where we used to stop and play pinball machines after school for a nickel a play. It was boarded up and graffiti was painted all over the walls.
I headed west and turned left onto Hudson Avenue. At Sixth Street I turned left and there was the little blue house where I was born. The front yard had a lot of flowers and it looked well kept, but the house was the same color it had been for as long as I can remember. It did not appear the outside had been painted in a long time, but it wasn’t in bad shape. It sure is tiny. The two trees in the front yard were still there and looked healthy enough.
Along the east side of the house, there appeared to be a couple of fruit trees. My grandparents had plum trees there and we loved eating the fresh fruit each year.
A lot of changes, but yet both neighborhoods mostly remain as they were as in my earlier days. It looks like the folks who live in those homes are working hard to take care of them and I pray they are as blessed as we were in our time there.
The foundations of life and faith were taught and learned in those homes, and it is my desire to live out the rest of my life building on the truths my parents taught us inside and outside those walls.
Pueblo is no longer home to me, but it is still a special place.