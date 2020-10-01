Vigil: Passion often brings out the best effort

I don’t want to kill their passion, but rather prevent it from becoming detrimental to the player or her team.

Many folks wonder why I want to put myself in the position that sometimes comes with criticism from the fans sitting behind me. Perhaps I’m a glutton for punishment.

Honestly, over these years I have rarely heard negative banter coming from the fans. I think my wife calls that selective hearing.

There have been numerous moments when someone voiced an opinion over a call I made or didn’t make, but for whatever reason, I don’t let it bother me. My focus is on the game and doing the best job I can and not worrying about what others think.

At times I have driven home, often through the Sandhills, and thought about some of the calls I made that were not up to par or were perhaps questionable. Those things bother me, but as the years have passed, I have tried to learn from my mistakes and let it go. For all the calls I may have missed, I know there are many more that I have made correctly and I take some pride in having accomplished that.