Vigil: Passion often brings out the best effort

Officiating volleyball offers me a front row seat to some awesome moments on the court.
For the past 11 years, I have had the privilege of watching some great high school matches. Of course, my job as referee requires me to be more than just a casual observer.
There are responsibilities that go along with wearing the whistle and I take them very seriously. Whether it is a junior high match or a high school-level varsity match, I believe the teams deserve my best and I work hard at providing quality effort, regardless of the skill level involved.
Through my time on the referee stand, I have learned to appreciate players and coaches who are driven to excel. They participate with a passion that can be contagious and infect their teammates to pursue greater heights of accomplishment.
Sometimes a player who exhibits that passion expresses herself either vocally or perhaps by slamming the volleyball to the court when something doesn’t go quite right. I don’t see that as unsportsmanlike, but I appreciate the intensity and effort of wanting to do better.
Of course, there are limits and if called for, I do my job and quell those moments before they become disrespectful. In my experience, every time there was a need to calm someone down, all it has taken is a simple warning and the girls have responded well.
I don’t want to kill their passion, but rather prevent it from becoming detrimental to the player or her team.
Many folks wonder why I want to put myself in the position that sometimes comes with criticism from the fans sitting behind me. Perhaps I’m a glutton for punishment.
Honestly, over these years I have rarely heard negative banter coming from the fans. I think my wife calls that selective hearing.
There have been numerous moments when someone voiced an opinion over a call I made or didn’t make, but for whatever reason, I don’t let it bother me. My focus is on the game and doing the best job I can and not worrying about what others think.
At times I have driven home, often through the Sandhills, and thought about some of the calls I made that were not up to par or were perhaps questionable. Those things bother me, but as the years have passed, I have tried to learn from my mistakes and let it go. For all the calls I may have missed, I know there are many more that I have made correctly and I take some pride in having accomplished that.
My philosophy is that every match I officiate is not about me. I owe it to the girls on the court and the fans in the stands not to draw attention to myself. If they are aware of my actions, then I’m not doing a good enough job. The calls I make should enhance the competition, not diminish it, and that is so very important to me.
I am grateful when players, coaches and fans appreciate the effort, but that is not something I try to cultivate. More important to me is that all involved offer their accolades to the girls who make the game pure and fun.
I want to ensure their experience has moments they will cherish for a lifetime. For the players and their parents, the high school sports opportunity will go by quickly and the memories should be about them and their friends.
My encouragement is for us to not take ourselves too seriously. Do the best we can with what God has given us and learn to roll with the flow of the circumstances that are thrust upon us.
Find the joy in all experiences, on and off the court, and appreciate the privilege of participating in the pleasures of life.
