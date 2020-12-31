Vigil: Poof — 2020 and its tribulations left in a big hurry

God said he would not be mocked and this is the time where we either stand with Joshua’s declaration — “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15 — or we go our own way.

The choice is ours and be assured, there is only one choice if we want to spend eternity with God in a world where there are no more tears, no more hate, no more sadness.

The joy of knowing Jesus died for our sins so we might experience the blessing of heaven helps to deal with the difficulties we face daily here.

As the world has continued to eliminate the presence of God in our culture, we can see the results of that action.

How’s that working for us?

Like the volcano that erupted in Hawaii recently, the world is on the verge of an eruption the magnitude of which has never been seen.

But it doesn’t end there. There is good news at the end of time — time granted to us by a loving God who wants the best for us.

He offers hope in the person of his son Jesus and it is up to us to decide on which foundation we will build our lives.