Vigil: Poof — 2020 and its tribulations left in a big hurry

A lot of uncertainty flooded our lives as we navigated through rough waters over the past year.
Standing where we are today, that uneasiness has either dissipated or grown or maybe a little of each at any given hour. Struggle is not new. Over time, we have all faced situations that were out of our control.
What we do with those events says a lot about who we are and in whom we place our trust.
The Wall Street Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression devastated the United States and brought this country to its knees. For some, kneeling was done in prayer as Christian faith grew with people looking for answers in a world that had lost its way.
There are many stories of people who jumped out of buildings because they had placed their trust in economics and the prosperity that had arisen through the first part of the 20th century.
As the foundation built on sand collapsed around us, the walls came tumbling down and people were frightened. Despair brought anxiety about the future, not only of our country, but also of life itself.
My view is that God allowed the collapse to remind us what is most important in this world. Today, I think the pandemic is serving pretty much the same purpose.
It is unfortunate that the awakening that took place following the early 20th Century trauma didn’t last and here we are in pretty much the same place once again.
God said he would not be mocked and this is the time where we either stand with Joshua’s declaration — “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15 — or we go our own way.
The choice is ours and be assured, there is only one choice if we want to spend eternity with God in a world where there are no more tears, no more hate, no more sadness.
The joy of knowing Jesus died for our sins so we might experience the blessing of heaven helps to deal with the difficulties we face daily here.
As the world has continued to eliminate the presence of God in our culture, we can see the results of that action.
How’s that working for us?
Like the volcano that erupted in Hawaii recently, the world is on the verge of an eruption the magnitude of which has never been seen.
But it doesn’t end there. There is good news at the end of time — time granted to us by a loving God who wants the best for us.
He offers hope in the person of his son Jesus and it is up to us to decide on which foundation we will build our lives.
One, like the house built upon the sand, will not survive what is to come. The other is the house built on the Solid Rock that cannot be moved.
My prayer for 2021 is that we see the difference between right and wrong from God’s perspective and that we choose to do what He asks of us.
Love one another, care for one another and watch God work in each of us as he calms our spirits and fills our hearts with the peace that passes all understanding.
Have a blessed New Year.