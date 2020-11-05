Vigil: Set of ‘ice jigs’ weren’t what I thought they were

I ordered some ice fishing jigs online from a company I’ve shopped at previously.
Once in a while I see something — usually bright and shiny — that looks like it might catch fish and I send in an order.
Trio Tackle is a family-operated, U.S. veteran-owned Nebraska company located in Battle Creek. I joined a couple of ice fishing Facebook groups and noticed their products come up from time to time. Brothers Brandon, Derek and Alex Sonnenfelt are owners of the company.
I’ve tried out a few of the ice fishing jigs and have had good success with them and appreciate the customer service and quality of the products.
A couple of weeks ago, they advertised some pink jigs that were crafted in honor of October’s Breast Cancer awareness month. Wanting to support the cause, and since I have had success with pink jigs in the past, I ordered the kit. When I received the kit, there were a couple of extra lures in the package I didn’t expect.
Last week, I went out to try some fall fishing. These unexpected pink beauties looked interesting so I decided to test them out, casting from the shore.
When I pulled one of the pink and silver blades off the card, it looked a bit strange to me because there was not an eye to attach the lure to the line. I improvised and bent the little wire into a circle and it seemed to work fine so I tossed it out into the pond.
As I reeled it in, I could see the pink and silver blades spinning perfectly in the water and hoped I would catch something with it. After a few tosses, the lure got caught up in the weeds and came off the line.
It wasn’t far out, so I waded out to free up the pink beauty. As I pulled it off the weeds, I noticed something quite strange. There was not a hook on this fabulous looking pink lure.
I laughed hard and thought I’d send an email to Trio Tackle asking for instructions on their use and how to attach a hook.
The laughter coming from Battle Creek was loud enough for me to hear all the way in North Platte.
Here was their email response: “Job — Those are for the special lady in your life. Special receipts can be provided if she complains about what is spent on lures. You can just tell her you were only shopping for her and yes the earrings were expensive but she is worth it!!! LOL.”
Earrings! Are you kidding me? How could I have not known that just by looking at them. Then I re-read the original post and saw this — “earrings from Taylor’s Tackle Boutique.”
I received a note from Brandon and he gave me a little history on the earrings that are not meant to be lures at all.
It turns out his 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, makes the earrings. Brandon showed his daughter how to make the first set and she now makes the rest. When Trio Tackle does fishing shows, his daughter gets her own section for “Taylor’s Tackle Boutique.”
Brandon said he is using the earrings to help his daughter learn locations of each of the states. His plan is to get a U.S. map and have her put a pin wherever the earrings ship. So far, they have gone to nine states.
Gail, my wife, is still laughing even as I write this column and no, she is not going to wear the earrings that have been dunked in the pond.
I still think it’s possible they would work as a jig. Ice fishing season is coming up soon and I may try to figure out how that might happen. I’ll let you know when I catch my first fish on these fabulous earrings.
If you’re interested in looking at Trio’s products, they can be found at triotackle.com or on their Facebook page at facebook.com/triotackle.
