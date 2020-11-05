Vigil: Set of ‘ice jigs’ weren’t what I thought they were

As I reeled it in, I could see the pink and silver blades spinning perfectly in the water and hoped I would catch something with it. After a few tosses, the lure got caught up in the weeds and came off the line.

It wasn’t far out, so I waded out to free up the pink beauty. As I pulled it off the weeds, I noticed something quite strange. There was not a hook on this fabulous looking pink lure.

I laughed hard and thought I’d send an email to Trio Tackle asking for instructions on their use and how to attach a hook.

The laughter coming from Battle Creek was loud enough for me to hear all the way in North Platte.

Here was their email response: “Job — Those are for the special lady in your life. Special receipts can be provided if she complains about what is spent on lures. You can just tell her you were only shopping for her and yes the earrings were expensive but she is worth it!!! LOL.”

Earrings! Are you kidding me? How could I have not known that just by looking at them. Then I re-read the original post and saw this — “earrings from Taylor’s Tackle Boutique.”

I received a note from Brandon and he gave me a little history on the earrings that are not meant to be lures at all.