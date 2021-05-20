Vigil: Take care of the things you have

I’ll never forget the shovels and the hoe and the trowel and the hammer.
I know those tools well because of something my dad demanded. What I learned has stayed with me from those early days of working with him.
The other day I was working in the garden, finally getting my plants and seeds in the ground. It was pretty muddy from all the rain, but I wore my rubber boots and managed just fine.
After I finished the last row of green beans, I leaned my shovel up against the rabbit-proof fence next to the hoe and the rake. All three were packed with mud and that’s when my memory bank kicked into gear.
My father was a bricklayer and had a side business building fences, retaining walls, fireplaces and more. When my brother and I were about eight and 10 years old, respectively, Dad gave us a job.
We were his hod carriers, which is a supporting role to bricklayers. Our job was to stack the bricks and/or cement blocks so dad could construct whatever project he had.
It wasn’t long before we mixed the mortar for dad, shoveling the sand into the mixer and lifting the 100-pound sack of cement onto the top and adding just the right amount of water.
Dad had his way of doing things and the mortar had to have just the right stiffness so he could work with it and have it remain secure. He paid us well and when we got paid, 10% went to the church for our tithes and a portion went into savings.
The rest we could use for spending money and we used it to buy baseball gloves and such.
At the end of each work day, it was time to clean up and Dad made sure we did it correctly. I can still hear him say if we left the mortar on the shovel, the shovel wouldn’t last a week.
We would take the tools and wash them thoroughly. If we had gotten lazy during the day, sometimes the mortar was already hard and we used his brick hammer to pound it off the shovel or the hoe.
Often Dad would tell us how important it was to make the tools last because they were expensive. He said if he had to buy tools all the time, that would cut into his profit.
And getting them clean meant no less than getting them clean. Dad never allowed us to do less than what he expected and determined by his standards.
That meant getting a brush sometimes to get the mortar out of the recesses in the shovel where it attaches to the handle. When we met the standard, the tools went into the truck and then we started on the mixer.
As I finished working in my garden, the mud was thick on my tools and I walked over to turn on the water and hosed them down. The mud didn’t come off easily, but I rubbed them with my fingers and when they were clean — by Dad’s standards — I put them away in the shed.
I inspected the garden after I picked up the plastic plant containers. Everything was neat and orderly and I know the tools will be ready to do whatever I need them for the next time.
Dad taught us some important lessons and I’m so grateful for the work ethic he instilled in us. Working hard is a blessing and I try to appreciate the opportunity to give my best at anything I do.
When I go home for a visit, I often drive around looking at some of the projects I helped Dad build. It brings a tear to my eye sometimes to think of the times we spent together learning and growing.
My prayer is that I have done the same thing for my children, and that they will look back and remember the quality of life we shared.