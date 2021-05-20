Vigil: Take care of the things you have

The rest we could use for spending money and we used it to buy baseball gloves and such.

At the end of each work day, it was time to clean up and Dad made sure we did it correctly. I can still hear him say if we left the mortar on the shovel, the shovel wouldn’t last a week.

We would take the tools and wash them thoroughly. If we had gotten lazy during the day, sometimes the mortar was already hard and we used his brick hammer to pound it off the shovel or the hoe.

Often Dad would tell us how important it was to make the tools last because they were expensive. He said if he had to buy tools all the time, that would cut into his profit.

And getting them clean meant no less than getting them clean. Dad never allowed us to do less than what he expected and determined by his standards.

That meant getting a brush sometimes to get the mortar out of the recesses in the shovel where it attaches to the handle. When we met the standard, the tools went into the truck and then we started on the mixer.