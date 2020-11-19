Vigil: Take care to find the true standard for right choices

I don’t remember the exact incident, but when I was a teenager I decided to make my own rules about something she had already said was not my choice to make. I did it anyway and when I got home, she was standing in the middle of the living room waiting for me.

My immature response was to verbally defy her and try to prove my independence. In one quick move, this little woman had picked me up by my shirt front and shoved me up against the wall.

I can still see the look on her face as she held me there with one hand and gestered with her other. I knew then the choice I made was wrong and that her commands were not just suggestions for me to take or leave.

No need for her to wait for my dad to get home, she took matters into her own hands and from that point forward I knew there was a line I should not cross.

At the same time, because we had an overall good relationship I knew she loved me. Her reaction was not made out of uncontrolled anger, but it was out of concern — and perhaps some frustration — that she wanted me to know my decision could be harmful to me.

Nowadays, we hear people say they have the freedom to do whatever they want and nobody has the right to tell someone else they cannot do something.