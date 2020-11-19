Vigil: Take care to find the true standard for right choices

Freedom doesn’t mean we have the freedom to do wrong, but freedom carries with it the responsibility to do what is right.
The battle for control began way back in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve decided to do things their way instead of God’s way. They had the freedom to either obey His commandment forbidding them to eat of the Tree of Knowledge or to choose not to obey.
Since then mankind has tried to define our version of what is right and wrong. And there is just no consensus on a definition on which everyone can agree.
Freedom then is not really the bottom-line issue. Instead, I believe the dispute is really about what is right and what is wrong.
We have always had the freedom to choose, but as self-declared gods of our own lives, we also want to set the standards based upon our own experience or understanding. The problem with that, as I see it, is that we are imperfect.
You may not think so, even with the Scripture making the statement that “all have sinned,” but the state of our world itself proves our imperfection.
The idea that everyone has the right to choose their own version of right and wrong is a tool of the enemy to deceive us into thinking we actually have that power.
My mom may look rather petite, but I learned there is a lot of power packed into that tiny person.
I don’t remember the exact incident, but when I was a teenager I decided to make my own rules about something she had already said was not my choice to make. I did it anyway and when I got home, she was standing in the middle of the living room waiting for me.
My immature response was to verbally defy her and try to prove my independence. In one quick move, this little woman had picked me up by my shirt front and shoved me up against the wall.
I can still see the look on her face as she held me there with one hand and gestered with her other. I knew then the choice I made was wrong and that her commands were not just suggestions for me to take or leave.
No need for her to wait for my dad to get home, she took matters into her own hands and from that point forward I knew there was a line I should not cross.
At the same time, because we had an overall good relationship I knew she loved me. Her reaction was not made out of uncontrolled anger, but it was out of concern — and perhaps some frustration — that she wanted me to know my decision could be harmful to me.
Nowadays, we hear people say they have the freedom to do whatever they want and nobody has the right to tell someone else they cannot do something.
The problem is when we infringe on someone else’s version of right and wrong, we discover that everybody cannot be right.
At that point we need come to agreement on the basics of life that have been handed down to us for our protection and success in this world. Certainly the physically or mentally superior person has the ability to force his or her way, but freedom — true freedom — should take charge and we should do the right thing for the benefit of all.
That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t fight for what we believe, but we should do it with the idea in mind of exercising our freedom within the context of God’s word. After all, He created the world and all that is within it and we need to respect that He is probably the best person to know the difference between what is truly right and wrong.
Freedom came with a price and we must not disrespect the One who was willing to give everything.
Choose to do right, do right, do right.
