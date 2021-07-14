Vigil: Thankful for the many blessings shared

Felix and Naomi Vigil, my parents, recently moseyed their way into the next phase of their life here on earth.
Growing older together, along with many other aspects of a legacy they have lived, is something that has brought her children and grandchildren great joy. Life overall is good for Dad, 93, and Mom, 86, but as it is with most people their age, sometimes you just need a little help.
This couple has been married for nearly 71 years. No cheap relationship either. They have invested all of themselves into the life they established together, with Jesus at the center of all they have done and continue to do.
In 1994, they purchased a home next to Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo, Colorado, where Dad played golf almost daily. I introduced him to the game when he was 68 years old and he developed an instant love for it.
Not long after moving into that home, Dad came up with an idea that brought him great joy. The back yard fence is right next to the golf course between the 13th green and the 14th tee box at Elmwood.
By the time golfers reach that spot on the course, their golf towels have dried out. Cleaning their clubs after a shot is much easier with a wet towel.
Dad decided to set a 5-gallon bucket of water outside his gate along the cart path so golfers could wet their towels for the last few holes of their round.
Each day, he would set the bucket out, and soon most of the golfers knew about the bucket. Many of them already knew Dad personally, as he makes friends easily and that is where he played his golf.
One day, someone thought it would be a nice gesture to leave Dad a tip for his service. A brick was placed on the fence with a dollar bill under it. Golfers followed suit and after wetting their towels in the bucket, many would place some money under the brick.
Sometimes Dad would find a $5 or $10 bill as well, but it was not something he solicited. He just wanted to be of service to his golfing friends.
The tradition has continued for most of the 27 years Mom and Dad have lived at their home.
Alas, age takes its toll and recently Mom and Dad made the decision to move into an assisted living facility. It was not an easy decision. We had talked about it for the past year or so.
An incident a few weeks ago sealed the decision for Felix and Naomi: They were sitting on the back porch, as they often did, watching the golfers go by.
Many of them shouted a greeting and a word of thanks for the bucket of water. That particular day, Mom decided to go back into the house and Dad reached up to help her get up the steps. They don’t remember what happened, but Mom fell back onto Dad, and they both tumbled onto the porch.
Several golfers saw them fall and when Dad cried for help, they rushed into the yard. The golfers helped Mom and Dad inside, and when Mom complained of pain in her rib area, an ambulance was summoned.
Dad was not injured, but Mom fractured a rib. She is mostly recovered, but it was the moment that made it clear they needed to be where daily living was safe for them.
It blesses my brother, my sister and I that the relationships with golfers developed over the years came back to benefit my parents. There is much to be thankful for and I believe it all started with a simple bucket of clean water.
When the house is sold, I don’t know if the new owners will continue the bucket of water tradition, but I hope so. Dad and Mom both received many blessings and made new friends in the process.
They are moved into their new digs and so far have enjoyed the experience.
God has granted them both long lives. My hope is that they thrive and are able to enjoy whatever years they have left together.