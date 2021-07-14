Vigil: Thankful for the many blessings shared

Each day, he would set the bucket out, and soon most of the golfers knew about the bucket. Many of them already knew Dad personally, as he makes friends easily and that is where he played his golf.

One day, someone thought it would be a nice gesture to leave Dad a tip for his service. A brick was placed on the fence with a dollar bill under it. Golfers followed suit and after wetting their towels in the bucket, many would place some money under the brick.

Sometimes Dad would find a $5 or $10 bill as well, but it was not something he solicited. He just wanted to be of service to his golfing friends.

The tradition has continued for most of the 27 years Mom and Dad have lived at their home.

Alas, age takes its toll and recently Mom and Dad made the decision to move into an assisted living facility. It was not an easy decision. We had talked about it for the past year or so.

An incident a few weeks ago sealed the decision for Felix and Naomi: They were sitting on the back porch, as they often did, watching the golfers go by.