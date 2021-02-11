Vigil: The gift of encouragement blesses others

Just when you need it, I believe God reaches out and touches your heart. His timing is impeccable.
We all go through times of struggle and mine are no more difficult than yours. During those moments, it is amazing how friends come through to boost your morale and bring joy to your life.
Over the years, I have had friends who just knew when I needed that nugget to raise my spirit. And that encouragement has come in many forms.
Most of the time, I am upbeat and don’t allow life’s circumstances to get the best of me. However, the darkness sometimes closes in and it is at those instances that light is needed to drive away the struggle.
A few years ago I officiated the funeral of a good friend. She was one of those people who had an infectious laugh that filled the room and invited everyone in to her joy.
She lived alone the last years of her life and although life was difficult for her at times, she never complained.
Her smile always greeted me and on days when I had trouble smiling myself, I could always count on her to make me laugh.
A while back, as I made my way through some difficult decisions and circumstances, I found myself in need of some encouragement. Alas, my friend is no longer on earth with us so I mentioned to another friend my feelings of sadness.
The next day, I walked into my cubicle at work and on my computer keyboard was a note with one of my favorite Scripture verses. The note said, “I’m praying for God to light your path in the way you should go” and the verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do and He will show you which path to take.”
There was another note and another. The notes obviously came from some type of daily devotional or book, but I didn’t ask. I just appreciated God working in someone’s heart to lift my spirit.
After a few days, this friend came and explained to me where she had come across the daily devotionals.
The friend who had passed away had several boxes of stuff and in one of them were these notes of encouragement based on Scripture. My other friend had heard the cry of my heart and decided those notes were just what I needed and began placing them on my desk each day.
As the days progressed, I was blessed beyond measure with the notes that addressed what I was going through at the time.
“It takes a lot of strength and courage of heart not to take matters into your own hands, doesn’t it?” and more like that.
I’m sure my friend sits at the feet of Jesus, sharing her boisterous laughter with all in the heavenly realm.
The impact we have on others may not come to fruition until after we’re gone. I know Judith had no idea her box of notes would fill my heart with encouragement and joy long after she left this world.
Encourage someone today.
