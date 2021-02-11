Vigil: The gift of encouragement blesses others

The next day, I walked into my cubicle at work and on my computer keyboard was a note with one of my favorite Scripture verses. The note said, “I’m praying for God to light your path in the way you should go” and the verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do and He will show you which path to take.”

There was another note and another. The notes obviously came from some type of daily devotional or book, but I didn’t ask. I just appreciated God working in someone’s heart to lift my spirit.

After a few days, this friend came and explained to me where she had come across the daily devotionals.

The friend who had passed away had several boxes of stuff and in one of them were these notes of encouragement based on Scripture. My other friend had heard the cry of my heart and decided those notes were just what I needed and began placing them on my desk each day.

As the days progressed, I was blessed beyond measure with the notes that addressed what I was going through at the time.

“It takes a lot of strength and courage of heart not to take matters into your own hands, doesn’t it?” and more like that.