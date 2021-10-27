Vigil: The last mile of life can sometimes be difficult

Life for my parents began nearly a century ago in Colorado.

Felix Vigil Jr. came into this world in 1928 and Naomi (Marquez) Vigil in 1934. Dad was born in Trinidad, Colorado, and Mom in Rouse, Colorado.

Life for them was not an easy road as jobs were scarce. Both grandfathers worked as coal miners and wages as a miner were not the best.

The circumstances of their childhoods, however, did not deter them from their dreams of a good life. Adobe homes with dirt floors or an old farmhouse on a patch of land was not much, but since it was all they knew, it really didn’t matter all that much to them.

Neither Mom nor Dad have ever been into gathering stuff and that comes from the character built into them by their parents. Life was more about relationships and providing for one another through difficult times.

I’ve shared numerous stories about the struggles, but I’ve also tried to portray them as people full of joy. Their memories of family events and life’s journey have always leaned toward the positive view.

They have never complained about the circumstances in which they grew up, but instead embraced life with appreciation.