Vigil: The last mile of life can sometimes be difficult

Life for my parents began nearly a century ago in Colorado.
Felix Vigil Jr. came into this world in 1928 and Naomi (Marquez) Vigil in 1934. Dad was born in Trinidad, Colorado, and Mom in Rouse, Colorado.
Life for them was not an easy road as jobs were scarce. Both grandfathers worked as coal miners and wages as a miner were not the best.
The circumstances of their childhoods, however, did not deter them from their dreams of a good life. Adobe homes with dirt floors or an old farmhouse on a patch of land was not much, but since it was all they knew, it really didn’t matter all that much to them.
Neither Mom nor Dad have ever been into gathering stuff and that comes from the character built into them by their parents. Life was more about relationships and providing for one another through difficult times.
I’ve shared numerous stories about the struggles, but I’ve also tried to portray them as people full of joy. Their memories of family events and life’s journey have always leaned toward the positive view.
They have never complained about the circumstances in which they grew up, but instead embraced life with appreciation.
Dad was a hard worker and despite having to move a lot, he was determined to graduate from high school. He did that in California where he was a couple of years older than all the other students in his class.
Mom did not finish high school because she married Dad when she was 16 and had me when she was 17. Not to worry, as she got her GED and then went on to graduate from business college with a secretarial diploma — and a perfect 4.0, I might add.
They met at church where both families attended. Dad’s family at the church in Trinidad and Mom’s family at the Pueblo church from the same denomination.
The couple lived in a small three-room house after Dad came home from serving in the U.S. Army. Dad worked at Colorado Fuel and Iron Company in Pueblo and started his own side business doing masonry work.
Mom cleaned downtown Pueblo’s Bon Durant building at night while she attended business school. After she graduated, she worked as a secretary at a couple of small businesses until she started a long career with the Pueblo County Public School District.
Together they saved enough money to buy a lot on East Third Street, where they built their own home. Dad constructed the cement block foundation and the walls on top of that, while Mom helped with labor, painting and decorating.
When it was finished, it was a nice home where we spent a few of our early years.
Recently, we moved Mom and Dad into an assisted living facility in Pueblo. Dad is now 93 and Mom is 87, and it was time for them to find safe quarters.
They were sad to leave the home they had lived in since 1994, but understood it was for their safety and care that it had to happen.
The aging process is difficult and although their overall health is good, the difficulties of deteriorating muscles and minds has brought on some struggle at times.
They have adjusted well to their new digs and, like they have on the rest of life’s journey, have found contentment in their circumstances.
Both of them need assistance with many of the everyday workings, so they move about their apartment and the facility with the aid of a walker. Each day it seems that they require some new form of assistance, and the most difficult part of that is them accepting they can’t do it alone any longer.
On Nov. 19 they will celebrate 71 years of marriage together. What an accomplishment and blessing to all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Who thought this bricklayer and high school sophomore could have accomplished so much in their lives?
The last mile, however difficult, is still filled with joy.
God is good.