Vigil: The realization of a dream brings satisfaction

I have truly enjoyed reading your comments on not only my columns, but the stories I write as well. A new world was opened to me through this profession and it is my pleasure to share that with you on a daily basis.

As far as music and ministry is concerned, God has allowed me the opportunity to continue both. Performing music in the public sector is a great joy to me, although through the pandemic, those opportunities have diminished.

Whenever I have the opportunity, I love to share music and I do that with the worship team at church as well as at other venues.

The stories about my parents, grandkids and family seem to draw the most love and there are several stories included in the book.

I hope you will enjoy the moments in my life that have shaped me. I want the book to be encouraging to all who read it and hope you will sense the love I have for all of you.

Most of all, I want you to feel God’s love through the pages because without him, I would not have accomplished anything of significance in my life.