Vigil: The realization of a dream brings satisfaction

This month completes 19 years for me at the Telegraph and I’m not done yet.
Over those years I have written numerous columns and have enjoyed sharing my stories with you. Earlier this year I decided to gather the writings and publish them in a book.
“Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants” is the title of the book that I’m sure will bring laughter, joy and sometimes tears.
The title reflects the content in that sometimes life smells as sweet as blueberry candles and at other times pokes us like a spiny cactus plant.
My wife gave me a plaque many years ago that hangs on the wall of my cubicle at work. It says: “Live your passion, Tell your Story, Change the World.”
To be honest, my passion in life was not about being a journalist or a writer. I grew up performing and loving music and my dream was to fashion that into a career.
After I accepted Jesus as my Savior, my dream changed to a career in Christian ministry and for a number of years I was able to realize that.
Circumstances changed and I ended up taking a job as a sports writer here at the Telegraph. From that point forward, I have developed my writing skills and grown into this profession. I am so grateful the Telegraph has allowed me to share my personal thoughts with you through my columns. That has given me opportunity to live what became my passion and to tell my story.
I have truly enjoyed reading your comments on not only my columns, but the stories I write as well. A new world was opened to me through this profession and it is my pleasure to share that with you on a daily basis.
As far as music and ministry is concerned, God has allowed me the opportunity to continue both. Performing music in the public sector is a great joy to me, although through the pandemic, those opportunities have diminished.
Whenever I have the opportunity, I love to share music and I do that with the worship team at church as well as at other venues.
The stories about my parents, grandkids and family seem to draw the most love and there are several stories included in the book.
I hope you will enjoy the moments in my life that have shaped me. I want the book to be encouraging to all who read it and hope you will sense the love I have for all of you.
Most of all, I want you to feel God’s love through the pages because without him, I would not have accomplished anything of significance in my life.
If you decide you would like a copy of the book, it is available by sending me an email at jobvigil51@gmail.com and I will send a PayPal link with the total. The cost for the book is $13.95 plus tax and shipping costs.
You can also purchase books directly from me, so if you live in North Platte, send me an email or note on Messenger and we can make arrangements to get together.
The book is also available at Bible Supplies here in North Platte and on Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites.
Thank you so much for reading through the years and let’s keep moving forward together.