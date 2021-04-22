Vigil: The sounds of music refresh the soul

Performing at the Bieroc Cafe in McCook generates an energy unsurpassed in all the years I’ve shared music publicly.
On May 4, owner Matt Sehnert is reopening the Bieroc to live music and at 7 p.m., I have the honor being the first performer.
The privilege to be invited to perform at the Bieroc began quite a few years ago when Chuck Salestrom set up our first gig at the fabulous venue. We were a trio then with Peter Rogers, Chuck and I playing music from the 1960s and ’70s.
I don’t remember the very first time specifically, but what I do know is that it was magical. We were overwhelmed by the audience’s willingness to participate with us in music and laugh at our shenanigans.
That first performance, we opened with a Mamas and Papas medley and at once the voices from the audience rang out with enthusiasm singing “Ba da, ba da da da.” From that moment on, we couldn’t contain ourselves as song after song came right back at us filling the room with joy.
We became known as the house band, as each year we returned for the “First Tuesday” performance to whet the appetite for the Buffalo Commons Storytelling and Music Festival that follows each June. This year’s lineup is fabulous as the community of McCook goes all out to bring in great music, storytellers and such from June 11-13.
Chuck and Peter have moved away and I am left alone to carry the torch. There is sadness in that, but the anticipation of opening in my favorite room has my heart thumping vigorously.
The sound in that beautiful space reverberates like no other as the notes echo with just the right amount to give it a high quality sound. The technicians who run the sound booth are fabulous and always produce a mix that is unsurpassed.
Songs by Billy Joel, Elton John, Willie Nelson, John Denver and more will fill hearts with hope and love as we reminisce together through the ages. I will be performing a few original songs as well.
A special guest will also be there that night — Lisa Fleck Bortner of McCook will join me in singing “Danny’s Song” by Kenny Loggins and John Denver’s “Country Roads.”
Lisa’s sister Carrie Lienemann lives in North Platte and is a good friend. When I saw a video of Lisa singing a while back, I thought it would be cool if we sang a duet or two. I asked and Lisa agreed to sing and I know her voice will bless your hearts.
Since last I performed in 2019 at the Bieroc, the opportunities have been limited because of the pandemic.
In February, I had two performances, one at the Prairie Arts Center — another favorite venue — and at Harvest Christian Church for their Valentine’s Day dinner.
I’m at the place in life now where I am not actively seeking performance opportunities. When I do get requests, I look forward to sharing the gift of music I love so much.
If you want to get out for an evening, think about taking the short drive south to McCook. We’ll laugh a lot, cry a lot and hopefully come away refreshed and ready to move forward with whatever God has for our future.