Vigil: The sounds of music refresh the soul

Performing at the Bieroc Cafe in McCook generates an energy unsurpassed in all the years I’ve shared music publicly.

On May 4, owner Matt Sehnert is reopening the Bieroc to live music and at 7 p.m., I have the honor being the first performer.

The privilege to be invited to perform at the Bieroc began quite a few years ago when Chuck Salestrom set up our first gig at the fabulous venue. We were a trio then with Peter Rogers, Chuck and I playing music from the 1960s and ’70s.

I don’t remember the very first time specifically, but what I do know is that it was magical. We were overwhelmed by the audience’s willingness to participate with us in music and laugh at our shenanigans.

That first performance, we opened with a Mamas and Papas medley and at once the voices from the audience rang out with enthusiasm singing “Ba da, ba da da da.” From that moment on, we couldn’t contain ourselves as song after song came right back at us filling the room with joy.