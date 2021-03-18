Vigil: This friend became part of my family

“The family oral history is my great grandfather, whose name was Gregorio, was an orphan Apache boy that was adopted by Methodist missionaries named Gonzalez. His son, Frank, was my grandfather who was born in La Luz, New Mexico. Being Methodist, they only married other Methodists. Frank married Gregoria, my grandmother, who also went by Georgia, but I only knew her as Grandma. She did not speak English, only Spanish. My grandfather was bilingual.

“My father was the first born of my grandparent’s second batch of children. The first batch all died during the 1918-19 flu pandemic. My grandmother also became very ill and bedridden. When she recovered, she found out her husband had already buried their three children. They had six children in the second batch. They reused the names of the deceased children for the new batch of kids, so my father was the second Ernie born to my grandparents.