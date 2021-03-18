Vigil: This friend became part of my family

We met in about 1972 when I went to the Tombstone nightclub in Denver to listen to my cousin Charley Vigil’s band, Offspring.
As I walked in the door, the band was playing “With a Little Help From My Friends” by the Beatles. The harmonies were stunning. Marc Gonzales was the bass player in the band and we became fast friends.
Marc was not much older than I, but he was like an older brother. He seemed to have his life a lot more together than I did and through the years we hung out, he helped me in more ways than I can document here.
Although we don’t get together very often any more, each time we do it’s as though the last time was the day before. I consider him a great friend and love him as such.
The first gig I had was when Marc and Charlie invited me to drive the band bus for Offspring. One road trip brought us from Denver into Kearney, where the band played at the Fireside in about 1972.
Marc and I performed music together at times, including with a rock group he formed named Cheeks. I played keyboards and sang.
On Feb. 11, Marc shared a post on Facebook celebrating his father Ernie’s birthday. Ernie is deceased but would have turned 100 years old on that day.
The story of Ernie’s birth and Marc’s family struck me and I thought I’d share a piece of that with you in honor of his dad:
“The family oral history is my great grandfather, whose name was Gregorio, was an orphan Apache boy that was adopted by Methodist missionaries named Gonzalez. His son, Frank, was my grandfather who was born in La Luz, New Mexico. Being Methodist, they only married other Methodists. Frank married Gregoria, my grandmother, who also went by Georgia, but I only knew her as Grandma. She did not speak English, only Spanish. My grandfather was bilingual.
“My father was the first born of my grandparent’s second batch of children. The first batch all died during the 1918-19 flu pandemic. My grandmother also became very ill and bedridden. When she recovered, she found out her husband had already buried their three children. They had six children in the second batch. They reused the names of the deceased children for the new batch of kids, so my father was the second Ernie born to my grandparents.
“My father did not like working on the farm and preferred to read books, Zane Gray and such, and I understand his father was very strict with him. My father had aspirations to go to college and become a doctor. I’m not sure if he was drafted or joined the Army. He told me he was part of the D-day occupation of France and was stationed there until after the war was over. After returning to the U.S., he was able to go to Colorado University on the GI bill. He didn’t become a Doctor but was able to become a pharmacist.
“He met my mother at CU and they were married in early 1950 and I was born in November. He graduated in 1951 and worked at a pharmacy in downtown Denver and saved up money to eventually open his own pharmacy, Chaffee Heights Pharmacy in northwest Denver in 1958. He eventually bought more pharmacies (Medical Center Pharmacies) and invested in nursing homes as well as a factory, which made vials for his pharmacies.
“Although a good salesman, he did not make good choices in partners and lost most of his businesses. In the late 1980s, he opened up a compounding pharmacy in downtown Denver in partnership with (Marc). He was also one of the first pharmacists in Denver to promote and sell homeopathic medications.
“Unfortunately, he developed an auto-immune disorder called Sjogren’s Syndrome which led to his death at age 69 in 1990 from Pulmonary Fibrosis.”
Another Beatles song Marc and I used to perform together is “In My Life” and the lyrics define our friendship.
“There are places I’ll remember
All my life though some have changed...
... But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you ...
Though I know I’ll never lose affection