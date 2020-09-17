Vigil: Threats often create more chaos and trouble

Throughout my life, instances of confrontation resulted in someone threatening me in some form or another.
Sometimes the intimidation worked and sometimes it did not. It depended on who, where and when the incident occurred.
I am a fighter, although not necessarily physically. As a youngster there were certainly times I punched it out with a childhood friend or neighbor, but that was a rare occasion.
Being intelligent — although some might question that — I always seemed to be able to talk my way out of a jam. My friendly smile seems to be hard to resist.
One memory that comes to mind took place in the mid-1970s. I was living in Denver at the time and a cousin’s husband invited me out to play pool and have a few beers at an Englewood bar.
Being young and naive, I didn’t know he had a gambling and drinking addiction and was a pool hustler. We put our quarters on the table to play in a game or two of partners.
After a few games, we won some and lost some, my cousin-in-law started on his hustler spiel, trying to raise the ante from the friendly quarters game to a dollar and more.
Watching him work, I felt the tension begin to rise around us as the other patrons recognized his hustler antics. They put him off and refused to get themselves suckered into bigger money games and finally at one point, the tension started to boil over.
One angry man, a very big man, took a couple of steps toward my partner and I stepped between them. With some words of apology, I managed to calm the guy down and ended up making him my friend.
He still wanted to crush my partner, but I talked him out of it and my cousin-in-law and I made it out of the neighborhood bar unscathed.
When we got home, I told my cousin what had happened and she informed me of her husband’s gambling and drinking addictions.
Needless to say, I didn’t go out to play pool with him again. Lesson learned and later on I came across a Scripture verse from Proverbs 15:1-2 — “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge, but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.”
As I look back, had I offered threats instead of gentle words of wisdom, my face would not have remained as handsome as it is.
Being in leadership is sometimes difficult. I have chosen to take on that responsibility in numerous occasions. As the chairman of the softball association I faced situations that required me to maintain calm.
There was a moment when a couple of players totally lost control of their emotions and I had one young man come screaming at me about the situation. He got right up in my face, nose-to-nose — no social distancing there — and voiced his anger in a threatening manner.
I stood calmly and let him rant without responding until he wore himself out. Then I looked over and saw my three children watching me a short distance away with wonder on their faces as to what I would do.
The young man continued to spew obscenities and a couple of his teammates joined him in threatening me with bodily harm. I smiled, went about my business and asked the board to suspend the players for several weeks.
These days, I see so many folks posting various threats on social media and wonder what they think will be accomplished by their harsh words.
Threatening someone’s job because one doesn’t agree with the actions that are being taken is no way to foster change. There are avenues of response that are much more civil and, should the need arise, able to remove someone from their position. That can be done in a respectful and honorable way.
