Vigil: Threats often create more chaos and trouble

Throughout my life, instances of confrontation resulted in someone threatening me in some form or another.

Sometimes the intimidation worked and sometimes it did not. It depended on who, where and when the incident occurred.

I am a fighter, although not necessarily physically. As a youngster there were certainly times I punched it out with a childhood friend or neighbor, but that was a rare occasion.

Being intelligent — although some might question that — I always seemed to be able to talk my way out of a jam. My friendly smile seems to be hard to resist.

One memory that comes to mind took place in the mid-1970s. I was living in Denver at the time and a cousin’s husband invited me out to play pool and have a few beers at an Englewood bar.

Being young and naive, I didn’t know he had a gambling and drinking addiction and was a pool hustler. We put our quarters on the table to play in a game or two of partners.

After a few games, we won some and lost some, my cousin-in-law started on his hustler spiel, trying to raise the ante from the friendly quarters game to a dollar and more.