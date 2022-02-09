Vigil: Time to bring on the sunshine

Ice fishing season lasted about as long as disappearing ink.
The area lakes and ponds are mostly open water and the ice is not safe, for sane people anyway. I’m a risk taker, but not willing to die by drowning.
Disappointing to say the least, but on to the next hobby or two. Spring means getting the old golf game in shape, and from what I hear, the turf will be thawing out quickly.
Of course, there’s always the Punxsutawney Phil declaration of six more weeks of winter. I wonder if anyone pointed out to him the effects of climate change. I know, I know, can you believe either of them — Punxsutawney Phil or science. Who knows.
The good news — we can soon partake in the sick joy of beating on a little ball and chasing it around a beautiful tree-lined golf course. That is something I have done for the last 20 years and I’m not ashamed.
There are as many reasons for playing golf as there are golfers. Some do it for exercise — at least those of us who walk when we play — while many do it for fun. I mean just plain fun.
Like many of you, I once thought chasing that little ball around didn’t seem like a very enjoyable thing to do. Then I got hooked, or sliced, or something like that.
Now it is an obsession. Trust me, there are worse things to be obsessed about.
My closest friends are golfers and that means the most to me about this game. Those friendships never seem to fade away, even when we don’t play together every day.
My friend Peter, who now lives in San Antonio, is still one of my dearest friends. I can credit him with helping me learn how to hit a draw. I can also thank him for selling me a putter that I continue to use as the mainstay in my bag.
There is also my friend Reed, whom I met on the course at Iron Eagle about 15 or so years ago. We became fast friends and have maintained that relationship all of this time.
My dad was a golfer, and although he doesn’t play anymore, he’s always ready to hear about my shenanigans from time to time.
I started swinging a club indoors a few weeks ago, doing my best not to hit the ceiling or any of my wife’s knickknacks. So far, so good, but the other night a golf ball got in the way of my swing and I crushed it into the back door just a few inches under the window.
Nothing broke, but, oh my, was that ever a good swing I put on it.
Tournament golf is my favorite. I make no bones about being a competitive person, but I make every effort to be a good sport, win or lose — though, I’d rather win.
Don’t let anybody tell you it doesn’t matter. If it didn’t, why do we keep score?
Mostly though, I just try to get better. My goal is to score better than I did last year. My handicap is 12 after I stumbled a bit over the last part of the fall season.
I’ve read a lot of literature on how to consistently break 80, and the focus of all the articles seems to be on the short game from 100 yards into the green.
My greens in regulation stats last year were atrocious. I think it ended up at 47%, and that isn’t very good, especially when I hit fairways at 80%.
Rich Skinner, help!
If you don’t know, Rich at Indian Meadows is the best teacher in the neighborhood. Give him a call if you’re struggling, but don’t expect an easy fix. I personally don’t want a Band-Aid for something I’m doing wrong. I want it to benefit me long term, and Rich has the right answers.
There are three good golf courses in North Platte. We are blessed to have those choices — Indian Meadows, Lake Maloney and River’s Edge.
Get out and take a lesson or two. Then hit the links for some fun.
It’s actually cheaper than ice fishing.
