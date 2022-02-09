Vigil: Time to bring on the sunshine

Now it is an obsession. Trust me, there are worse things to be obsessed about.

My closest friends are golfers and that means the most to me about this game. Those friendships never seem to fade away, even when we don’t play together every day.

My friend Peter, who now lives in San Antonio, is still one of my dearest friends. I can credit him with helping me learn how to hit a draw. I can also thank him for selling me a putter that I continue to use as the mainstay in my bag.

There is also my friend Reed, whom I met on the course at Iron Eagle about 15 or so years ago. We became fast friends and have maintained that relationship all of this time.

My dad was a golfer, and although he doesn’t play anymore, he’s always ready to hear about my shenanigans from time to time.

I started swinging a club indoors a few weeks ago, doing my best not to hit the ceiling or any of my wife’s knickknacks. So far, so good, but the other night a golf ball got in the way of my swing and I crushed it into the back door just a few inches under the window.

Nothing broke, but, oh my, was that ever a good swing I put on it.